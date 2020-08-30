7 children called 8-year-old friend on the pretext of playing and raped in sports, who was shocked to hear

Agartala (Tripura): A shocking incident has come to light in a village in Tripura. The eight-year-old girl was raped on the pretext of playing hide and seek. The surprising thing is that the accused are also children whose age is 12-13 years. Police has registered a case against seven teenagers. Six of them have been arrested. Police said on Sunday that one of the accused, who hails from West Tripura district, is absconding. Also Read – Father was raping with his friend for 2 years, minor girl gave birth to child

Police said that out of the six accused arrested, four have been sent to a child improvement home, while two others (around 12 years of age) have been admitted to the hospital due to being infected with the corona virus.

Priya Madhuri Majumdar, a sub-divisional police officer of New Capital Complex, said, "As per the complaint lodged by the child's father, the teenagers called her to play hide and seek and raped her. The incident is on Friday. "