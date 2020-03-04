7 Cool And Bizarre Facts To Know About Johnny Depp

Depart a Remark
There’s a lot you possibly can say about Johnny Depp. You could possibly say that he’s an incredible actor. You could possibly name him a proficient musician. You could possibly even say that he’s a fairly bizarre man. All of these are correct in their very own proper, however put all of them collectively and you’ve got your self one of the crucial fascinating and eccentric celebrities that has entered our lives.
From his beginnings as a struggling musician earlier than getting solid in A Nightmare On Elm Avenue to his a number of appearances within the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, Johnny Depp has managed to discover a option to hold the general public’s curiosity, typically in opposition to his personal will. However nonetheless, we’re enamored by Depp and need to know what makes him tick. So with none additional ado, listed here are seven cool and weird details to learn about Johnny Depp.
Johnny Depp Claims He Spent $5 Million Blasting Hunter S. Thompson’s Ashes From A Cannon
One in all Johnny Depp’s most memorable roles is that of the fictionalized model of Hunter S. Thompson, Raoul Duke, in Terry Gilliam’s 1998 psychedelic black comedy primarily based on Thompson’s autobiographical novel Worry And Loathing In Las Vegas. This was a job made for Depp as he and Thompson had been already pals after a wild evening on the late author’s home in Aspen, Colorado, in late 1994, as he wrote in a Newsweek profile.
On that first evening they met, Thompson requested Depp if he want to shoot considered one of his prized shotguns. When Depp stated positive, Thompson stated they first wanted to make a bomb to shoot. After placing collectively some propane tanks, Thompson advised Depp to take the primary shot, and when he did, the entire thing went up in a large fireball. Depp stated from that time on they had been inseparable.
Thompson would go on to kill himself within the spring of 2005, and considered one of his last needs was to have his ashes shot from a cannon. Depp, being the nice buddy he’s, made these needs come true. The actor claims he spent $5 million blasting the ashes from a cannon, although some studies have the associated fee nearer to $Three million.
True friendship is aware of no price.
Nicolas Cage Satisfied Him To Turn into An Actor
Lengthy earlier than Johnny Depp and Hunter S. Thompson first hit it off, Depp was shut to a different movie star with an insane persona, Nicolas Cage. In an interview with The New York Occasions Journal, Cage defined that he and Depp first met within the early ‘80s, and shortly grew to become roommates. One evening whereas taking part in Monopoly, Cage advised Depp, who was attempting to make it as a musician on the time, to start out appearing.
After the dialog, Cage put Depp in touch together with his agent, who received the struggling musician turned actor an audition for A Nightmare On Elm Avenue, which might go on to be Depp’s first of many roles in Hollywood.
He Performs Guitar In Hollywood Vampires
Johnny Depp would go on to turn into one of the crucial profitable actors in all of Hollywood, however that didn’t cease the boy with a childhood dream of being a musician from making that dream right into a actuality later in life. Depp continued to play music over time, however his crowning achievement got here to fruition in 2015 when he shaped the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.
The band launched its debut album Hollywood Vampires in 2015, which was adopted up by Rise in 2019. Along with that includes the three key members, the band’s albums have additionally featured appearances by names like Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and the late Christopher Lee (sure, that Christopher Lee).
Johnny Depp Co-Owned The Viper Room
Along with appearing and being a musician, Johnny Depp was additionally at one level the co-owner of the notorious Hollywood nightclub the Viper Room. Depp was one of many unique homeowners when the 250-capacity membership opened its doorways in 1993. Through the years, the Viper Room was frequented by primarily each younger Hollywood actor and musician within the mid-90s. Musicians as well-known as Johnny Money and Tom Petty carried out on the venue that additionally featured quite a few smaller artists.
The membership is most notably recognized for being the placement of River Phoenix’s overdose on October 31, 1993. Depp closed the membership for per week as mourning pals and followers used the area as a shrine to recollect the late actor and musician. The membership would shut each October 31 till Depp bought the membership in 2004.
He Donated All Of His Physician Parnassus Earnings To Heath Ledger’s Daughter
Johnny Depp was solid as one of many three actors employed to shoot key scenes in The Imaginarium Of Physician Parnassus following the dying of the movie’s unique lead star Heath Ledger. Depp, alongside Colin Farrell and Jude Regulation, portrayed remodeled variations of Ledger’s character all through the film in order that director Terry Gilliam might end the manufacturing and launch the movie as a tribute to the late actor. As a substitute of maintaining their earnings from the movie, Depp and the opposite two actors donated their charges to a financial savings account that had been arrange for Ledger’s then 3-year-old daughter, Matilda.
Along with donating his earnings to the late actor’s daughter, Depp additionally devoted a part of his personal 45-acre island within the Bahamas to the Heath Ledger. In an interview with the Day by day Mirror newspaper (by way of the Impartial), Depp stated he supplied the island as a retreat for Ledger’s household following his dying and that there can be a location on the island perpetually referred to as “Heath’s Place.”
He Retains A Captain Jack Sparrow Costume With Him At All Occasions
Whereas older Johnny Depp followers would possibly know him for his roles in movies like Edward Scissorhands, What’s Consuming Gilbert Grape, and Cry-Child, most youngsters nowadays know him as Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Understanding this, Depp visits kids’s hospitals dressed because the lovable Jack Sparrow, and does this a lot that he has the costume with him always.
In an interview with E! On-line, the actor defined that he’ll typically shock a bunch of children at a hospital with the costume and find yourself spending a number of hours within the hospital assembly with all the completely different kids. When Depp makes these appearances, he doesn’t go as an actor in a fancy dress, he’s absolutely in character the whole time.
He Has By no means Received An Oscar
Some of the shocking details about Johnny Depp is that he has by no means received an Oscar at any level in his profession. He was first nominated within the Finest Actor class on the 2004 Academy Awards for his position in Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl. He was subsequently nominated for Finest Actor for Discovering Neverland in 2005, after which in 2008 for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Avenue.
Regardless of his shortcomings on the Oscars, Depp has taken residence no fewer than 20 different main awards, together with a Golden Globe and Display screen Actors Guild Award. Possibly he’ll lastly win the elusive Oscar considered one of nowadays.
There you've got it – seven cool and weird details to know in regards to the one and solely Johnny Depp.
