7 Cool And Bizarre Facts To Know About Johnny Depp

He Donated All Of His Physician Parnassus Earnings To Heath Ledger’s Daughter

Johnny Depp was solid as one of many three actors employed to shoot key scenes in The Imaginarium Of Physician Parnassus following the dying of the movie’s unique lead star Heath Ledger. Depp, alongside Colin Farrell and Jude Regulation, portrayed remodeled variations of Ledger’s character all through the film in order that director Terry Gilliam might end the manufacturing and launch the movie as a tribute to the late actor. As a substitute of maintaining their earnings from the movie, Depp and the opposite two actors donated their charges to a financial savings account that had been arrange for Ledger’s then 3-year-old daughter, Matilda.