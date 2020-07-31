7 Cool Things We Learned From The Rick And Morty Adult Swim Con Panel

There Is A Main Shift Occurring Behind The Scenes As Writing Is Outpacing Animation

One of many not-so-fun issues about being a Rick and Morty fan is that the wait for brand new episodes could be a bit painful. Faraway from the previous system that demanded reveals produce contemporary seasons yearly, the collection has been extra apt to launch new episodes each two years, and Season Four was broadcast in two separate halves. This has largely occurred due to the author’s room taking a good bit of time to develop scripts, however now the dynamic is altering behind the scenes.

As confirmed through the panel, somewhat than the animators being saved ready for brand new materials, Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland & Co. have already managed to place collectively all of Season 5, and have begun work on Season 6. Sadly what we don’t know is that if this can increase the possibilities of seeing Rick and Morty return in 2021, nevertheless it’s nonetheless attention-grabbing that the scribes have discovered their groove.