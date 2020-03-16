7 Crazy Facts About Steven Seagal

He Broke Sean Connery’s Wrist Whereas Filming By no means Say By no means Once more

Lengthy earlier than he turned an motion star of his personal, Steven Seagal was introduced on to get an growing older Sean Connery again into combating form previous to the filming of By no means Say By no means Once more in 1983, which noticed Connery return as James Bond 12 years after his earlier look in Diamonds Are Without end. By all accounts, the manufacturing of the 007 movie was dreadful as Connery and the film’s producer Jack Schwartzman weren’t the perfect of pals. Issues have been solely made worse throughout a coaching session when Seagal, who was the combat choreographer, unintentionally broke Connery’s wrist.