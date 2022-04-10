Kingdom Hearts 4 has been officially announced by Square Enix through a trailer that hides more than it may seem, therefore, in the following guide we leave you the 7 revealing details that is worth knowing. Do not miss it!

7 curious details of the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer that shed light on doubts

1.Sora’s feet

Since Kingdom Hearts 1, the size of the shoes has been discussed. What kind of feet will the protagonists of the saga have? Well, now we can know that Sora’s feet are absolutely normal and the rest is fashion.





2.A change of appearance

Although very similar, Sora’s appearance is no longer the same. If you look closely, her outfit in 3 of her had squares on the lapels that the new outfit lacks. Also, her hair has also changed.





3.An unexpected relative

Many of you may wonder who this mysterious girl is, but the truth is that she has appeared before in the saga. Is about Strelitzia, Lauriam’s sister, also known as Marluxia. We were able to meet this character in the mobile game Kingdom Hearts Union Cross.





4.The combat system

To the surprise of the followers, we have been able to see some of gameplay. In this we see Sora use the environment to climb, as introduced from Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance onwards. We have also been able to verify that the transformations of the Keyblade have remained and that a series of quick time events at certain times.





5.The first words

By making a somewhat rudimentary first translation, I was able to find out the possible first words of the trailer, which allude to the change of world and the possibility of having infinite planes in which to fight the Heartless.













6.Sora has been asleep

This translation has also let me know that it is possible that Sora was wearing 7 days sleeping until he wakes up. It is not the first time that Sora decides to take a good nap. I refer to Kingdom Hearts II. The presence of Strelitzia, on the other hand, is not by chance, since its appearance can reveal to us what kind of world we find ourselves in, and it is possible that we find ourselves in a kind of Underworld. Still, with the official translation we can shed more light on the matter.





7.The return of an iconic villain

The Underworld theory is reinforced when we see Donald and Goofy lurking in the dark and a character appears who is clearly Hades. The God of the Underworld may be vital in bringing Sora back, as we know what the character’s fate was from playing Kingdom Hearts III.