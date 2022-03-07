7 dark fantasy books that we recommend if you like Elden Ring and FromSoftware games

That Hidetaka Miyazaki has turned to a bestselling author like George RR Martin to reinforce the setting of Elden Ring should not surprise anyone. The author of the Song of Ice and Fire literary saga has enormous experience in creating fantastic universes. But Martin isn’t the only author FromSoftware fans can turn to for a dark fantasy epic.

In general, when we think of fantastic literature, the first name that usually comes to the fore is that of J.R.R. Tolkien. He was not the first author of the genre, but the mythology that he created for his Middle Earth is the benchmark of a genre that has not stopped growing and evolving. In Tolkien’s books we have dragons, necromancers and curses. A literary body heir to the medieval European epic that drinks from different mythologies, from Celtic to Greco-Latin and Nordic, and in which it cannot be said that FromSoftware has not looked for references.

Although Tolkien is the first great author to be cited when we talk about fantastic literature, he is only the first of a very long list of writers. Over the years and according to readers’ tastes and publishing trends evolvewe have seen how epic fantasy and sword and sorcery has gradually mutated to a sub-genre that today we could label, simplifying a lot, as dark fantasy. we can’t forget about Conanthe blue-eyed Cimmerian barbarian created by Robert E. Howard; nor of the picaresque and original fantasy of Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser by Fritz Leiber; or the leisurely melancholy of Ryhope Forest Cycle by Robert Holdstock. There are hundreds, thousands, of books that have explored, from the fantasy genre, a darker perspective, raw, violent and gloomy. A subgenre that has been taking ideas and scenarios from Lovecraft, Clark Ashton Smith, Ramsey Campbell or Lin Carter, mixing epic fantasy with horror. Its authors have found a fertile middle ground between these themes that in recent decades has flourished with great literary sagas and magnificent novels that will surely delight lovers of games developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

At this point we are no longer going to recommend (although we do) the saga of Saga de Geralt de Rivia (The Witcher) from Andrzej Sapkowski. But there are other books, perhaps less well known, full of the ruins of decadent empires, cursed warriors, dark mythologies, necromancy, werewolves, legendary weapons, dragons… At 3DJuegos we offer you some of the most interesting dark fantasy readings for fans of FromSoftware.

Chronicles of Elric

The lisergicos The early years of the 70s of the last century witnessed the publication of an exceptional, and for the time atypical, literary saga starring the emperor of a decadent empire. This sorcerer is far from the stereotype of the protagonist of the fantasy genre. Beyond the epics and heroics expected of the genre, Elric’s story moves from tragedy to the struggle between balance and chaos.

Few literary worlds are as dark and seductive as the one created by Michael Moorcock for this series. It mixes the classic elements of the famous “Campbellian hero path” with the drugs, vampirism, desolation and black magic.

The Black Company

This trilogy of Glen Cook It always appears as one of the essential readings of the epic fantasy genre when exploring its more mature and darker works. With this series of three books Cook approaches the style of Leiber and Howard that Tolkien’s “High Fantasy” when presenting the story of a group of mercenaries caught in a conflict between two sides.

The publication of the first of the novels in the 1980s marked an opening of the genre to a tone that distances itself from the morality of classical epics and traditional heroes. The ethical grays that the different characters in the story display make him one of the best exponents of the grimdark, as this literary subgenre is beginning to be known. It is surely one of the most influential works for many of the authors cited in this article.

The First Law

Since The voice of the swordsthe first novel of the series The First Law, arrived at bookstores, the name of Joe Abercrombie It has become a phenomenon among fans. An author who rubs shoulders with current big names in the profession such as Martin or Brandon Sanderson without any blush. And he does it thanks to a constant series of books with a medieval setting in which fantasy has less weight than acid realismbut that is glimpsed from paragraph to paragraph.

Abercrombie has become one of the most acclaimed authors of the genre thanks, in addition to his addictive style, to the ease with which mix genres with this medieval fantasy setting: robberies, political intrigues, war… And dodgy wizards. Even the echoes of the western reach its pages in a succession of stories where the characters are solid and charismatic. Without a doubt, one of the favorite authors of the 3DJuegos newsroom.

Malaz: The Book of the Fallen

The readers of Steven Erikson e Ian Cameron Esslemont They have been enjoying one of the most complex, intense, dark and fascinating of the genre. The different novels that make up the series narrate three plot lines that take place at the same time. In each of them, the reader enters the different fronts of a huge large-scale war where there is no lack of trenches, guerillas, rebels, immortal emperors, battalions of magicians and demons.

The universe created by Erikson and Esslemont is surely one of the richest, most complete and surprising in fantasy literature. When one accompanies the military divisions of “Bridgeburners” in the campaign of conquest of him, one cannot help but feel in the mud of the battlefield.

The Fragmented Earth

NK Jemisin is one of the most original and unique authors dedicated to fantasy. Her novels represent a tremendously personal revision of the genre, and the series of the Shattered Earth perhaps it is one of the best examples of it. With these three novels Jemisin has managed to win, for the first time in history, three consecutive Hugo Awards for the best novel of the genre, in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The writer takes us to a land that suffers a series of natural disasters of apocalyptic scale in a cyclical manner. How civilization develops and survives in such a scenario gives rise to several plots that try not so much to save a chaotic world as to give meaning to their own lives of the protagonists. The personal dramas weigh as heavily on this story as the global desolation that recurrently plagues the scene of the action. You will find few fantasies as dystopian as the ones in this series.

Hawkwood’s Journey.

Paul Kearny offers a peculiar plot inspired by the Renaissance Europe in which epic and political intrigue they go hand in hand throughout five novels. Kearny’s works stand out for the intensity and realism of the descriptions of his battles and combats. But in this series what really stands out is the treatment he gives to religion and how it links with magic and science.

Although the different belief systems in each culture presented in this fantastic scenario serve as the driving force behind the narrative, it is the relationship that each character establishes with it. personally which enriches the story. As a tip, there will be some amazing supernatural elements.

The Vatidic Trilogy

The enormous talent of Robin Hobb allow this author to move comfortably within the fantastic genre, jumping from series closer to costumbrism, such as the Laws of the Sea Trilogy, to the grimdark of this Vatídico Trilogysurely his most recognized work.

The story of these novels is perhaps the one that most adheres to the classic schemes of heroic fantasy, but it is the way of dealing with the traditional elements of the genre that makes this story stand out, especially in its final stretch. Lovers of Miyazaki games will find in these pages some themes that they have also seen in FromSoftware video games, such as the heritage of great civilizations that have already disappeared.

