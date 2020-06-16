7 DC Characters Zendaya Would Be Perfect To Play

Vixen

Zendaya doesn’t all the time appear to get the popularity she deserves for her easy transition from taking part in a backup dancer on Shake It Up to saving the world on Okay.C. Undercover. Maybe she might make a higher level of this achievement by taking part in a DC character with an identical backstory, corresponding to former style mannequin Mari McCabe, who turns into the superhero Vixen with using an [ancient, enchanted totem](https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/MariMcCabe(NewEarth) that after belonged to her African warrior ancestor. Jada Pinkett Smith, a DC veteran from her villainous position on _Gotham, has truly voiced curiosity in taking part in the position in a future Suicide Squad film, but when one thing had been to maintain her out of the operating for the Vixen’s eventual cinematic debut, Zendaya would personal it simply as effectively, if not higher.