7 DC Villains The Flash Movie Needs To Use

Professor Zoom

Hailing from the 25th century, Eobard Thawne admired The Flash as an historic determine, to the purpose that he wished to be similar to him. Thawne finally found out a technique to get hold of tremendous pace and traveled again in time to fulfill his idol, however upon studying he was destined to change into Flash’s best enemy, Thawne snapped and embraced changing into a villain. Thus Professor Zoom, a.okay.a. Reverse-Flash, was born, and he’s change into much more vital to the Flash mythos ever because it was added to the lore that he killed Barry Allen’s mom, Nora, when Barry was a toddler, and framed his father, Henry Allen for the crime. With this establishment having already been arrange in Justice League, it could be straightforward sufficient for The Flash to pit Ezra Miller’s Barry towards Thawne, lastly bringing him face-to-face with the person who tore his household aside.