7 Disney Characters Who Deserve Their Own Disney+ TV Show

No, I am not speaking about all these nice Marvel reveals soon-to-be launched. As an alternative, I’m speaking in regards to the upcoming mini-series to function Magnificence and the Beast’s Gaston (Luke Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad), and the Aladdin spin-off film about Prince Anders (Billy Magnussen). Although I like all of the on-screen expertise concerned in these spin-off tasks, I’m not essentially excited to see Gaston and LeFou once more, and Prince Anders isn’t a personality that excites me sufficient to look at a full film about him. Nonetheless, I really like the thought of Disney+ creating spin-off reveals of extra Disney characters, and there are loads to decide on.