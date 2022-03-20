7 Dragon Ball Games We Missed And Would Have Loved To Play

Akira Toriyama’s universe has had great titles that were never released in Spain.

This week we received rerun dragon ball in Comedy Central, with the return to the origins of the series, with Goku as a child and without censorship. A return to childhood with which we couldn’t help but put on something nostalgic and take the opportunity to review our 7 favorite Dragon Ball games as if it were the search for the 7 dragon balls.

But since we are not satisfied with the 7 balls of the Earth, this time we traveled directly to Namek for those 7 games that were out of our reach. 7 titles that we do not receive in Spain and that still to this day makes us mourn. Some of them belong to a time when we couldn’t even dream of having games of Goku and his friends on our console, while others continue to maintain the guy even to this day.

The list of games that we missed is so long that we even had a hard time putting together the list, so now all that remains is look back and shed a tear for some of the great games we missed. Fortunately, the passage of time treated us well when it came to the franchise, Shenlong heard our prayers and today we have great exponents like Dragon Ball Fighter Z, a dream come true for fighting fans or Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, a faithful approach to Goku’s adventures.

Dragon Ball Z: Kyoushuu! Saiyajin Released in 1990 for the Famicom, the title covered the arc of the Sayans, from the beginning of Dragon Ball Z to the battle against Vegeta. The game was part of a saga and delved into the events seen in the series with characters from the anime that did not appear in the manga. We could control several of our heroes and their gameplay was based on exploration and card battles. A dream for the NES catalog that stayed in Japan. Dragon Ball Z: Super Gokuden Totsugeki-Hen The Super Famicom would get its fair share of RPG again in 1995 with an adventure that would start the series from the beginning, with Goku as a child, covering all the events of the series and ending with the battle against Piccolo. The game changed the style of what was seen on the Famicom to propose an advance in the adventure with dialogues to which we had to respond. The battles featured a classic Rock, Paper, Scissors system. It did not leave Japan. Dragon Ball Z: Shin Butoden The Shin Butoden case is probably one of the bloodiest. The fourth installment of the successful Butoden saga came as a Sega Saturn response to Dragon Ball Z: Ultimate Battle 22. It featured the same 27 characters as the PlayStation game, but swapped their polygonal backgrounds for traditional 2D. Characters were larger and animations were smoother. Incomprehensibly, he stayed in Japan. Dragon Ball Z: Buu’s Fury That this game stayed exclusively in the American territory is something that Game Boy Advance players still haven’t forgotten. Dragon Ball Z: Buu’s Fury arrived in 2004 to close the Webfoot Technologies RPG trilogy after the two installments of Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku, which we would receive in Spain. The game chronicled the events from the 25th World Tournament to Buu’s ending, including characters from the movies such as Broly and Janemba. Battle Stadium D.O.N Long before J-Stars Victory Vs and Jump Force, PS2 and Nintendo GameCube received a title in Japan that brought together the three great shonen franchises: Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece. A game heavily inspired by Super Smash Bros., just like in the Nintendo title, moving scenarios were combined with combats of up to four characters and a particular victory system based on life orbs to capture. Jump Ultimate Stars Nintendo DS also had its own crossover, where the great Shonen Jump franchises came to blows in a great fighting game where the artistic section brought out the best of the two screens of the Nintendo handheld. This was the sequel to Jump Super Stars, also exclusive to Japan. A more ambitious title that came to bring together a total of 305 characters, 56 of them playable, and among them, 13 from Dragon Ball. Dragon Ball Online This could have been the most ambitious bet for a video game in the franchise, if it had not been for the strong regional restrictions. Dragon Ball Online brought Akira Toriyama’s universe to the MMORPG, however, the game did not leave South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, barely keeping its servers open for three years. The impact of the game was so great in the international community that a group of fans revived it in 2018.

