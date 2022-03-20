7 Dragon Ball Games We Missed And Would Have Loved To Play

Akira Toriyama’s universe has had great titles that were never released in Spain.
This week we received rerun dragon ball in Comedy Central, with the return to the origins of the series, with Goku as a child and without censorship. A return to childhood with which we couldn’t help but put on something nostalgic and take the opportunity to review our 7 favorite Dragon Ball games as if it were the search for the 7 dragon balls.
But since we are not satisfied with the 7 balls of the Earth, this time we traveled directly to Namek for those 7 games that were out of our reach. 7 titles that we do not receive in Spain and that still to this day makes us mourn. Some of them belong to a time when we couldn’t even dream of having games of Goku and his friends on our console, while others continue to maintain the guy even to this day.
The list of games that we missed is so long that we even had a hard time putting together the list, so now all that remains is look back and shed a tear for some of the great games we missed. Fortunately, the passage of time treated us well when it came to the franchise, Shenlong heard our prayers and today we have great exponents like Dragon Ball Fighter Z, a dream come true for fighting fans or Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, a faithful approach to Goku’s adventures.
