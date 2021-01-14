7 Enchanting K-Pop MVs That Are Simply Royal

Nice music movies typically give off a refined perspective of the track by both reflecting its lyrics or including a complete subliminal chapter that enhances the storyline that’s being advised.

With regards to Okay-pop, the cinematography reaches a complete new degree. Some visible settings are so fascinating that they exude royal power, typically actually. Let’s uncover the next featured music movies which can be so fascinating, we’d assume they arrive straight out of a Disney prince(ss) film!

1. GOT7 – “Not By The Moon”

Seven princes, one moon: Want I say extra? Properly, the MV says a lot as we’re blessed with majestic sceneries as GOT7 serves a lustrous choreography below the moonlight. Additionally, let’s not neglect Jackson taking the throne and sporting a tilted crown like a complete badass.

2. (G)I-DLE – “Lion”

(G)I-DLE takes us abruptly with each comeback they make. On this dazzling visible illustration, the sextet claims the crown each of their lyrics and thru their choreography whereas every one in every of them gracefully rocks a flowery tiara.

3. NU’EST – “Wager Wager”

To savor the enchantment on this one, you’ll want to observe till the very finish. The most important a part of the MV reveals NU’EST as knights in shiny footwear and darkish “armor” fits, staying by their queen’s facet always. Their plot ends with them discovering their utopia, and per their album title, they lived fortunately ever after.

4. DreamCatcher – “Deja Vu”

Most palace tales have betrayal as a serious event-turning issue, and DreamCatcher follows go well with on this double-crossing storyline. An epic battle takes place the place the members flip towards one another as a way to steal the throne, and the ending couldn’t have been foreseen.

5. VIXX – “Shangri-La”

Let’s face it, all of VIXX’s ideas are fantasia incarnate, and this one is not any totally different. All the pieces about “Shangri-La” is solely irresistible, particularly the fan-incorporated dance key factors. Plus, their personas as darkish princes with sort hearts observe them in virtually each comeback!

6. Park Bom – “Don’t Cry”

It appears to be like like Park Bom crossed a portal that landed her in an deserted fortress. The gloominess of the climate is appeased with the apparition of a full of life butterfly that leads her by means of a good looking backyard to her prince charming.

7. BTS – “Blood Sweat & Tears”

The opening of this MV feels just like the members are princes imprisoned inside a fantasy guide with a sinister twist. The next scenes are as ethereal as they’re intriguing, complemented by a bewitching choreography that’s nothing wanting good.

Which royal-themed MV is your favourite? Did we miss any? Tell us within the feedback under.

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.

