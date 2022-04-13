The Game Pass service offers players a large number of titles to enjoy being the Holy Week a good date to catch up with those games that we have pending, therefore, in the following guide we leave you 7 essential games which is worth trying. Do not miss it!

7 essential Game Pass titles to play this Easter

1.Guardians of the Galaxy

We start the list with one of those games that you have to try yes or yes. Against all odds, after the release of Marvel’s Avenger, this title developed by Eidos Montréal and distributed by Square Enix, is quite a journey of fun at the hands of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Humor, action and fun to take advantage of vacation days.





2.Tunic

One of the discoveries of 2022 is undoubtedly Tunic. In the purest nineties style and inspired by The Legend of Zelda, this game developed by Andrew Shouldice It is a throwback to the classics. Also, don’t be fooled by its appearance, as it has large doses of challenges and fast-paced combat.





3.Halo Infinite

The latest installment of the famous Xbox franchise could not be missing from this list. And not only that, you also have the Master Chief Collection available in case you want to chain title after title during these holidays.





4.Hollow Knight

For those of you looking to unwind, Hollow Knight is the right game, albeit with hectic combat. Its setting, its soundtrack and its emotion are more than enough reasons to fully immerse ourselves in this Team Cherry metroidvania.





5.Life is Strange: True Colors

A much more narrative and emotional adventure is True Colors from the Life is Strange series. On this occasion, we will put ourselves in the shoes of Alex Cheng to discover a horrible mystery that has happened when he arrived at the village.





6.Hades

Supermassive Games’ titan is a championship must-have on this list. In Hades we will put ourselves in the shoes of Warmed up, who seeks to get out of the Underworld at all costs in a clear attack of rebellion against his father. Frenetic combat, a great plot, heart-stopping scenarios and much more make this rogue A must have for any video game lover.





7.Ori and the Blind Forest

Finally, this list could not end without naming Ori and the Blind Forest, one of those games that grab your heart and impact you with its emotionality. In addition, we have good news and that is that its second part is also available on Game Pass. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already.