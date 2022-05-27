7 exclusive Nintendo Switch games that don’t have a release date yet

Does Nintendo Switch have a lot of life ahead of it? These 7 exclusive video games without a confirmed date and that could arrive in 2022, 2023 or 2024 let us see that the machine still has a future, and in addition to quality. Check it out with the list we have prepared for the occasion.

Nintendo Switch is unstoppable. The last thing we have known is that it has far exceeded 100 million units sold, even putting it above Wii. For each console, an average of eight games are sold, and best of all, the catalog continues to grow with titles with a date already confirmed for this year, and which arrive very soon, such as Mario Strikers Battle League Football , Fire Emblem Warriors, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 or Splatoon 3. However, there are still many titles within this particular list, which are still They don’t have a release date.. Some could still arrive this same 2022, adding to what could be a year to remember among Switch users. However, it is inevitable that some will go to 2023, or even 2024.

Of course, we all want everything as soon as possible, but we must also think that this can continue to give life to the platform in the future. In fact, recently Shuntaru Furukawa, president of the company, stated that the console is ready to break the pattern of its predecessors. Typically, a machine starts to slow down in sales around the sixth year, but this might not be the case for the Nintendo Switch, which is still in good shape thanks to the support of revisions like Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED and so on. supposed video game like the ones we present below.

Metroid Prime 4

The first time something was known about Metroid Prime 4 was when Nintendo itself announced its development in a brief teaser during E3 2017 that was later shown to be a communication error. The game was in a very early stage of development, in which it seemed that Bandai Namco was involved. But something didn’t have to go too well… because two years later Shinya Takahashi himself (responsible for development) announced that the development of MP4 was not reaching the levels of quality that Nintendo applies to its titles.

As a consequence of this, and that the creation process had reached a problematic point, it was decided to restart it and put it in the hands of Retro Studios. The Austin (Texas) company had worked on the original Metroid Prime trilogy, and therefore has the necessary experience to carry out this task. At the moment, we know little else about the game, except that we can rest easy, because it has already been shown that Nintendo will not launch a title that does not live up to what fans expect.

What date could it arrive? I am sure that the development is going from strength to strength, although the fact that Retro Studios continues to recruit staff makes me think that there is still at least a year left to see it in stores. It could arrive in 2023 or more possibly 2024.

Bayonneta 3

It is well known that Platinum Games and more in particular Hideki Kamiya They are taking this project in stride. It was announced four years ago with a short teaser and since then the information has been rather scarce. Of course, we had a forceful gameplay of a few minutes in which we were able to get an idea of ​​​​the incredible potential that this game can have. hack ‘n slash. Of course, we can expect news in the form of mechanics and new ideas, as the developers have already promised.

Of course, also on the part of the narrative, which has always had a certain weight in this saga. Another very striking aspect is that it has been hinted that the witch game could rescue elements of the canceled Scalebound, since Bayonetta 3 is being directed by one of its top managers, Yusuke Miyata. It will also be interesting to check the technical scope of the video game, this time on a platform like Nintendo Switch, and the little that has been seen so far looks spectacular.

What date could it arrive? Nintendo announced that Bayonetta 3 will be out in 2022, and it appears so in its official documents. There is no reason to think of a delay, so it will most likely appear towards the second half of 2022.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

We are facing another of Nintendo’s most complicated developments, and also one of the ones that has caused the most talk. The title has been in production since the first Zelda: Breath of the Wild went on sale, back in 2017. I mean… five years have passed! Although it is a sequel, and it is obvious that the team of Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi are going to take advantage of pre-existing material, it is also beyond any doubt that it will be a very different gamewith a lot of mechanics that we had never seen in the Zelda saga.

At the moment, we have received some relevant clues, such as that we will have a new level of action in the skies of hyrule. Link also appears very changed, and it is suggested that we will have time travel. Another striking dynamic has to do with the use of Link’s arm, which is loaded with abilities.

What date could it arrive? ZBOTW2 suffered a delay announced by Eiji Aonuma himself, so if it was planned for this 2022, it has passed until an unspecified date of spring 2022. Could it be March, coinciding with the month in which the previous game came out?

Pokemon Scarlet and Purple

The Pokémon saga continues to evolve, and we have the best demonstration in the video game that we will receive this year on Nintendo Switch. It is a title that includes the Arceus Legends line, in the sense that the scale is broader, with very varied regions that allow freedom of movement. The new territory to explore is called Hisuiwhich has the particularity that it is inspired by Mediterranean landscapes, and with very clear references to Spain, as we already mentioned.

The truth is that what we already know about the title is not little, and that is that Game Freak has shared some information, such as the initial pokémon that we will have. Also that the game will be a combination between open world and clearly defined scenarios (cities). We are eager to see how far the proposal goes and if it is a real step forward for the franchise.

What date could it arrive? The game is announced for the end of this year 2022, and seeing the state of development (very advanced) it seems unlikely that it will be delayed. Therefore, it could appear around October or November, typical dates of Pokémon games.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

The tactical strategy RPG genre has a new exponent on Nintendo Switch with the long-awaited video game of Ubisoft Milan. Given the good results of the last installment, and how much it surprised, the alliance of the Mario and Rabbids licenses is repeated in a title that has already been confirmed to be really ambitious. Specifically, it is promised that it will be bigger than its predecessor, a figure that fills us with optimism… but obviously it should not be the only thing that attracts us.

The development team has tripled its number, and that means greater involvement in a project that can surprise us with more ideas and content. Given that the last installment surprised us with the good work of the Italian subsidiary, and in particular of the director Davide SolianiWe have full confidence that things will turn out very well.

What date could it arrive? The game has been announced for this 2022, but a specific month has not been specified. When can we play it? My bet is that we will have it before the end of the year.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

This remake of the first two installments of Advance Wars for Game Boy Advance should be available now. However, the war in Ukraine has caused Nintendo to decide to postpone the launch until an undetermined date. There are not a few users who expect a title aimed at the most unconditional fan, who eagerly awaited the return of one of the most missed licenses of the Japanese company.

The GBA classics stood out for dealing with war in a casual way, and all this without neglecting the highly tactical and addictive gameplay, with very varied combat scenarios that proposed battles by land, sea, and air. This remake recovers everything good from the original, this time with a renovated cartoon style that adapts games to the potential of Nintendo Switch.

What date could it arrive? Here I can tell you that I have not the slightest idea, because everything will depend on how the war in Ukraine continues to develop. We all want it to end as soon as possible.

Pikmin 4

The first news we had of Pikmin 4 was… 7 years ago! And the most surprising thing is that at that moment the Shigeru Miyamoto He ruled that the development was very close to being complete. What has happened then? A year later, he made sure that the project was still going. More recently, in the year 2017, Miyamoto returned to refer to the existence of the game to remember that it was still in production.

However, time has passed and we have no new news. For some time, Miyamoto has been in management tasks within the company, and is practically no longer involved in the development of video games. Or at least that’s what we think. Will it give us a surprise? Will we be able to see Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch? Will it be Miyamoto’s last video game? We may soon meet him… or we may never.

What date could it arrive? Impossible to say. It could be revealed at any time, or never come to light. It probably all depends on Shigeru Miyamoto, who has been dedicated to cultivating the license since its inception.