7 extensions for Google Chrome (and other browsers) that may be essential for your day to day

Every day many hours are spent in front of the computer surfing the Internet, whether for work, to communicate with other people or for mere leisure. Currently, users are constantly looking for tools to have a better experience in this navigation, and this is something that can be achieved through plugins or extensions. In this case, we wanted to collect the best add-ons for the Google Chrome browser with the aim of helping you on a day-to-day basis, either with grammar or translation, which are key points in this regard. Likewise, it should be noted that all these accessories will be compatible with all Chromium browsers like Edge, Vivaldi or others.

The selection we have made has been designed to group together all the extensions that for us are essential in a normal day to day when browsing the internet. In this way, we believe that they have practically daily use and that at no time will they simply be an ornament in your navigation.

LanguageTool





If you are a person who cares about spelling or writing, either at work or when creating a new email, this will be your favorite extension. Once LanguageTool is installed, you will see how all the texts that you enter are detected, correcting them in the event that there is a spelling error. This will be represented by a yellow or red line under the word or phrase itself. By clicking on it, the possible corrections will be displayed. It is not only limited to Spanish, since it is compatible with more than 25 languages ​​and it will not be necessary to register. It is important to note that it works on almost all websites such as Gmail, Facebook or Twitter.

Momentum





In Google Chrome it is a fact that the home page can be somewhat wasted. That is why this Momentum extension tries to give it a new look to make it much more productive, with a personal board that will show you the pending tasks that you have on a daily basis. In addition, the time is established in your location and inspiration phrases that vary. In this way, when you start working or when you change tabs you will be able to have a break and view everything you have pending.

Turn Off the Lights





When viewing a new video on the internet, it can sometimes be annoying that everything around you is too bright. That is why with Turn Off The Lights you will be able to turn off the lights around, literally. When you activate it, everything around you will be darkened, whether on YouTube, Vimeo or any other online video manager. But also if there are videos embedded in other web pages, it will be possible to view them as long as they are built in HTML 5.

Google translator





While you are browsing the internet, it is quite likely that you will come across different texts that are not written in your native language. Before you start shaking, it is important to have a translator installed like Google Translate that allows you to access instant translations. If there is a phrase that you do not understand, in whatever language it is, you are simply going to have to select it, click on the right mouse button and click on the Google translator. In addition, it is also highlighted that it can be much more useful in Microsoft Edge where there is no natively integrated translator. Remember that it is fully compatible as it is designed for Chromium, which includes many other browsers.

Screencastify





Screencastify will allow you to capture the browser screen without having to use external applications on your computer. Just one touch will start recording the screen or the specific tab you choose from your browser. You will even be able to accompany it with your own comments by synchronizing with the microphone and with the webcam. Ideal to be able to explain to someone how a specific web tool works, or to give a class in a simple and fast way.

Unlimited Email Tracker





On many occasions it may be necessary to have information about the emails you are going to send, especially if they are important. In this case, with Email Tracker you can highlight the opening of the mail, or also the monitoring of whether the internal link has been clicked. But in addition to that, it also has a configurator for follow-up reminders, email scheduling and periodic reports on the performance of the emails you are sending.

Noisli





Although at first glance Noisli may seem like a simple extension, the truth is that it offers many tools to be able to work in a relaxed way. It achieves this by offering a list of sounds with relaxing backgrounds that will allow you to work or study in a concentrated way. It has a schedule that can be customized to the times that are established for the study, for example.