7 free games for PC, PlayStation and Xbox: this weekend we have action, strategy and an MMO

Make the hangover from The Game Awards 2021 lighter by enjoying some of these adventures at zero cost.

We can not complain. The 2021 Game Awards gala had surprises for all types of audiences, with Star Wars: Eclipse, Wonder Woman, Alan Wake 2 captaining a barrage of announcements well accompanied by novelties from long-awaited titles such as Elden Ring or Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II . But if you are already tired of watching trailers, which is not my case, you may want to play some games to the odd video game that this weekend is free for download or trial.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Ubisoft continues to celebrate its 35th birthday in the company of its players, and this time it offers us the opportunity to download for free Anno 1404 History Edition, the remastered edition of its classic strategy, management and city construction set, as its name suggests, in early 15th century.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If you have not yet discovered Black Desert this weekend you have a new opportunity to do so with its launch in the Free Play Days of Xbox Live Gold. This lively sandbox seeks to convince users of the attractions of its multiplayer action RPG in the open world with fighting, hunting and more.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Another company celebrating its anniversary is Techland. In this case, the Polish firm turns 30, and that is why on Steam it gives players the opportunity to download Call of Juarez: Gunslinger for free and head to the Wild West in an epic adventure where we will have to survive intense shootings to become legends.

Type: Limited Time Trial

From December 9 to 12 you have an appointment with Chivalry 2. The video game of sword, shield and chicken fighting inspired by medieval-style movies takes advantage of The Game Awards to present news and, above all, to teach players everything they can offer with a trial weekend.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Godfall Challenger Edition arrives with a bit of controversy, it is a reissue of the looter-shooter published by Gearbox more than a year ago that allows players to jump directly to its three final game modes, leaving its campaign and expansion behind. . Enough to be a great free game of the week?

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

“Only the most ruthless wardens can contain the most dangerous criminals.” Are you among them? If so, Prison Architect challenges you to try to design the safest prison in the world without forgetting to keep its tenants relatively happy and then try to escape from it in a special way.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Build intuitively with modular blocks and unleash your inner creativity at Trailmakers, available within Xbox Live Free Play Days. Its managers guarantee with this development a proposal in which there is always something to do, with free mode, challenges and all kinds of activities.

