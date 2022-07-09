7 free games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch: this weekend we say no to the heat playing at home

Action-shooter, strategy, high-speed racing… We review the most outstanding video games.

40 degrees are back in many parts of Spain and it becomes even more intense to want to stay at home, next to the fan, enjoying some great adventure on our PC and console. And if it’s free, much better, this weekend having up to seven proposals to comment on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. In addition, we close a week also full of announcements and trailers, with the presentation of a long gameplay and release date of Skull and Bones.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

To begin with, with the Epic Games Store, it offers us an interesting card-fighting RPG that is well-received among PC users through its Steam reviews. Ancient Enemy proposes to travel through landscapes with dozens of evocative levels, draw the power of the Earth and fight for the soul of a world destroyed by evil.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

The Fortnite parent store also wants us to enjoy an intense visceral shooter ideal to enjoy with friends: Killing Floor 2. In this 2016 proposal, you have to travel to a Europe infested by horrifying and bloodthirsty clones called Zeds, either in your cooperative to be or in a horde mode for 12.

Type: Limited Time Trial

“Chases, stunts, races… and much more! Join the MotorFlix team and travel across the United States by land, sea and air to become the most acclaimed star in Motornation history!” From Ubisoft they give users a week of free access to The Crew 2, their racing video game.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Until July 12, Nintendo Switch Online players will be able to enjoy free access to the full version of the game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a crossover in the form of a tactical action video game between the mustachioed Nintendo character and the Ubisoft mascots that he will have. very soon a second installment.

Type: Limited Time Trial

On the occasion of the Foundation Festival 2950 event, Cloud Imperium Games proposes a new week of unrestricted access to Star Citizen, the successful space exploration simulator before its official launch. During this test, players will be able to learn a little more about the proposal. You will tell us if you stay in it.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Fans of the saga are attentive to the news of the new installment that will arrive this year on PC and consoles, but the rest of the users can have a taste of the chaotic action of the franchise with this Saints Row IV: Re-Elected available to access at no additional cost on Xbox Free Play Days.

Type: Limited Time Trial

The video game that has taken its place from Gran Turismo in the FIA ​​eSports. Assetto Corsa Competizione invites users to experience the authentic atmosphere of a championship approved by the FIA ​​GT3, in which they face official circuits, vehicles, teams and drivers. Available for testing at Xbox Free Play Days.

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or Game Pass.

