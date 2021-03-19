7 free games for this weekend: Crusader Kings III, Rainbow Six Siege and more

If you want to enjoy this weekend (with bridge included in some Communities) without spending a single euro, take a look at these recommendations. We selected 7 free games for this weekend on different platforms that you can enjoy at no cost.

The free games for this weekend that we recommend

Although there are many more and we recommend that you take a good look at Xbox Game Pass (both on consoles and on PC) because the acquisition of Bethesda has added 20 new games to the service, these are our personal recommendations. What do you think?

Crusader Kings III (Steam) . The latest installment of the franchise is a real game, and we can play for free this weekend. If you like to set up your own kingdom, make decisions and make history change with them, it is the best of the genre.

And these are the free games for this weekend that we recommend from IGN. What are you going to play first?