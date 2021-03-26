7 free games for this weekend: Watch Dogs Legion, Enter the Gungeon and more

No video game plans for this weekend? Do not worry, because like every Friday we make our particular selection for the best free games of the weekend, those that we can enjoy during the next days on different platforms at zero cost.

This week comes loaded, including one of the most important Ubisoft news from last year. There is nothing. Get ready and go downloading because you are going to be very busy throughout the weekend.

The best free games for this weekend

Although you can always take advantage of interesting services such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now (among others), these are the free games that you are going to be able to enjoy this weekend apart from those subscriptions.

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One y PC) . The protagonist of the weekend, without a doubt. You will be able to enjoy the latest installment of the open world hacker saga at no cost until March 28.

. The protagonist of the weekend, without a doubt. You will be able to enjoy the latest installment of the open world hacker saga at no cost until March 28. Abzû (PS4 and PS5) . And be careful, because this week we can already download the new free Play at Home games that Sony has made available to us (no need for PS Plus or any other payment service). One of the ones that we recommend is this beautiful adventure.

. And be careful, because this week we can already download the new free Play at Home games that Sony has made available to us (no need for PS Plus or any other payment service). One of the ones that we recommend is this beautiful adventure. Enter the Gungeon (PS4 y PS5) . And another that is part of the Play at Home promotion is this, an essential if you like roguelikes because it is one of the best in history. Enter the dungeon.

. And another that is part of the Play at Home promotion is this, an essential if you like roguelikes because it is one of the best in history. Enter the dungeon. Creature in the Well (Epic) . The free game of the week from the Epic Games Store is Creature in the Well, a game that mixes hack and slash action with pinball and elements like the dungeon crawler. Enough to get your attention?

. The free game of the week from the Epic Games Store is Creature in the Well, a game that mixes hack and slash action with pinball and elements like the dungeon crawler. Enough to get your attention? The Witness (PS4 y PS5) . Another of the Play at Home titles available that is essential if you like puzzles or different experiences, this masterpiece by Jonathan Blow.

. Another of the Play at Home titles available that is essential if you like puzzles or different experiences, this masterpiece by Jonathan Blow. My Singing Monsters (PC) . It is one of the novelties of the week, which is launched directly on platforms such as Steam for free. You must create and design the world while enjoying these singing monsters.

. It is one of the novelties of the week, which is launched directly on platforms such as Steam for free. You must create and design the world while enjoying these singing monsters. Subnautica (PS4 and PS5). We can enter the deep sea of ​​this game, also for free thanks to Play at Home. One of the deepest (hehe) and complex adventures in recent years. Absorbing and addictive.

And these are the free games this weekend that we recommend. You have something for everyone and we hope we have been of help to you. What are you going to spend your gaming hours with in the next few days?