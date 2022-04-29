7 free games to enjoy on PC, PS4 and Xbox this weekend, with a war shooter and a lot of cooperative

These titles are available for download and trial, from the trenches of Verdun to a chaotic move.

This weekend we close May with our sights set more on June than in May when the date and time of the great annual Xbox and Bethesda event are confirmed, but with a lot of desire to turn on the PC and/or the console and start enjoying our great hobby Even more so if we can do it without paying an extra euro thanks to seven very different proposals, although with a lot of cooperation involved, available for a few days.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

This week with the Epic Games Store we have two rather strange games to add to our libraries. The first is Just Die Already, a chaotic multiplayer open world video game starring frail, poor elderly people with a deep hatred towards everyone else who has to make a living, no matter what.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Also with the Epic Games Store we have the option to download Paradigm. The video game is presented as a surreal adventure set in a strange and post-apocalyptic fictional country in Eastern Europe, and seeing the trailer the truth is that it does not need much more demonstration of the madness that the players will find.

Tipo: Champion Edition Trial

The attention of part of its public is already focused on the next Street Fighter 6 of which hardly any details have been shared, but that does not prevent Capcom from going in search of new SFV fighters with a free trial valid until May 11 at PS4 where the characters from seasons 1 to 5 of the title are available.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Not only in video games, but also in movies and documentaries, the First World War has sometimes been ignored when it comes to big productions. However, in the last few years we’ve had a number of interesting contention releases, taking this shooter, Verdun, into ruthless trench battles.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Microsoft’s Free Play Days don’t rest and this time it gives us the opportunity to start a career as a moving carrier in a video game where physics is very important. A colorful and carefree proposal that aims to be even more fun for those who want to take advantage of their cooperative.

Type: Limited Time Trial

If moving isn’t your thing, maybe putting out fires is. This is the Embr proposal, also available within Microsoft’s Free Play Days, where we are proposed, alone or cooperatively, to extinguish fires in buildings full of challenges, save lives, rescue goods and, ultimately, win a lot of money. pasta.

Type: Limited Time Trial

We finish with Session which, as its name suggests, seeks to lead players to live a skating experience as realistic as possible, guaranteeing fluidity and immersion in its proposal. If you want to know more, you’re in luck, since the Crea-ture Studios title will be available at Microsoft’s Free Play Days this weekend.

Type: Free trial week

This is not one game, but dozens of them. Ubisoft + opens in search of subscribers and leaves us a free week to discover if its benefits are enough to pay 14.99 euros per month. The French company’s Game Pass gives access to such successful titles in stores as Far Cry 6 or Assasssin’s Creed: Valhalla.

free games for everyone

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass.

