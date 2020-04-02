7 Funny And Magical References You Might Not Have Caught In Pixar’s Onward

Pixie Sticks

Whereas a lot of the issues the individuals in Onward eat appear to be the form of factor we’d discover on our personal tables, most of them have completely different names. One merchandise that’s apparently fairly comparable is the sweet often called Pixie Sticks. It is little greater than pure sugar for you and me, however in Onward, whereas it might need the identical identify, it is really one thing fairly completely different. Based on the bundle, Pixie Sticks are literally 100% actual Pixie Mud. One wonders if Ian are Barley may have purchased some and simply flown to their vacation spot.