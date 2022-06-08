7 games with LGBT protagonists to enjoy not only this month, but always

The video game is a medium that is made every day more and more inclusive, and this month of pride is a good time to be able to give visibility to the titles that have wanted to offer us stories with leading LGTB + characters. In today’s article, we are going to talk about queer heroes and the games that have discovered them for us.

Before I start, I would like to make a small note: I am aware that there are titles that allow your character to have relationships with people of the same gender, but in this list I want to talk about those that have characters whose identity is not a choice of the game. player, created to be canonically LGBT.

The Last of Us Part II





Although the first game can also enter here, it is debatable that Ellie is the protagonist of the prequel, but not the sequel. In The Last of Us Part II, the protagonist of the story is a lesbian girl who has to survive in an apocalyptic future while seeking bittersweet revenge. If you haven’t played these narrative shooters, I obviously recommend checking out the first one as well, and its DLC, which delves into Ellie’s identity.

Celeste





Madeline, the protagonist of the Celeste precision platformer, is a trans woman. Although it is not something that is said out loud within the title, the creator of the game herself has talked about how Celeste’s story has so much to do with Madeline’s self-acceptance like yours in terms of their gender identity. I strongly recommend you read the words that Maddy Thorson dedicated to explaining the identity of her character, her own journey and the representation of her within the video game.

Guilty Gear: Strive





It may be surprising to see fighting video games on this type of list, but Guilty Gear is a saga that has always had LGBT representation on its campus, although sometimes it has not been able to carry it in the best way. Most notably, Strive has been the subject of debate ever since Testament’s arrival on the roster was announced. Arriving with a more androgynous design than what had been seen in other installments, the creators of the title themselves decided to confirm that it is, in fact, a non-binary person that has transcended notions of gender. The roster of the title has other bisexual, asexual or agender characters, although it is not particularly deepened.

Hades





The protagonist of this adventure, Zagreo, apart from wanting to escape from Hades, also has two romantic interests with which to delve. While it is true that I said that I was not going to include titles in which sexual or gender identity was a choice, in this case we are dealing with a canonically bisexual protagonist who can choose between two different partners. None of this changes his sexuality, which is why I think he deserves to be here. Otherwise, Supergiant’s roguelite is one of the most successful games of recent years, and I recommend you play it.

Apex Legends





Apex Legends, the battle royale hero shooter from Respawn has a lot of LGBT heroes to choose from and has given a lot of emphasis to representation. While it is true that you are not going to see very deep and developed characters, the title does not choose the cishet identity as the “default template” for all its characters and that, within a battle royale of an AAA company, is worth mentioning.

Tell Me Why





Dontnod, the creators of Life is Strange, are no strangers to talking about LGBT+ representation. A Tell Me Why, his 2020 narrative adventure, has been lauded as the first high-budget triple-A title to feature a transgender lead. In the leading role we have Tyler Ronan, a trans man which explores his past together with his twin sister many years away from their hometown, whose voice actor is also a trans man named August Aiden Black.

The Lion’s Song





The Lion’s Song is without a doubt the smallest and most unknown game on the list, but it is by no means the least important. It is a title with several protagonists, one of which is a person who discovers its own non-binarity through its mechanism to deal with the institutional machismo that was brewing in the academic spheres of Vienna at the beginning of the 20th century. It is a heartfelt and extensive representation that I do not think will leave anyone indifferent, and that is why I cannot help but recommend it.