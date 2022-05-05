7 Great Star Wars Mysteries We’d Love To See In Video Games

The Star Wars movies and series have taken us to fascinating corners of the galaxy and introduced us to great stories for more than four decades. And all this has only served to teach us a small portion of everything that this galactic mythology hides.

It seems that the more Star Wars grows, the more ground we have left to explore. And not only in galactic distances! also chronologically. Because in the long conflict between Jedi and Sith there are stories that video game lovers would surely love. And what about the possibilities that the new consoles and components offer us to explore huge planets unseen in the cinema? To jump from one solar system to another? Today we reach for our list of great star wars mysteries that we would love to see in video games. Conflicts of which we only have legendary references. Battles that are mentioned over and over again and that we have never witnessed. Distant scenarios that spice dealers talk about and that we have never seen on screen… The possibilities are manybut these are the ones we would most like to see today.

Taking into account that there are currently up to 8 titles in development that exploit the Star Wars license, and that we practically know nothing about most of them, it is possible that Lucasfilm Games and developers such as EA or Ubisoft give us a joy for years to come with any of them. In case you are short of ideas and for some reason those responsible end up falling for this text, here is a list of mysteries to surprise players and excite Star Wars fans. We have bounty hunters and criminals, large-scale conflicts, and more lightsaber duels than we can imagine.

A galaxy far away and big

With such a large galaxy, and with a spirit of western So ingrained in the DNA of Star Wars, it’s surprising that video games haven’t taken us on a jaunt to the Outer Rim yet. This is the name given to the band that serves as the border between the known galaxy, either the Empire or the Republic, and all that infinite space that has not yet been explored or colonized. This is the perfect setting to live adventures on planets where the law still does not rule and where all kinds of criminals or native and wild dangers can hide. It is true that we have visited such planets, such as Tatooine, which is far from the center of the galaxy, but we would still like to see more remote territories. And what is on the other side of this imaginary border? The bravest players may want to find their own way in the game. wild space, knowing themselves alone in the face of any type of problem. Or maybe they want to be the first to get into the Unknown Regions…

We are talking about a lot of fictitious land fertile for all kinds of adventures. A perfect space for veteran Star Wars fans to relive some of the great stories that were left out of the current Star Wars canon but could be brought back to their immense joy, such as the conflict against the violent civilization of the Yuuzhan Vong. What dwells beyond the space you know and what are its intentions?

The Imperial Remnant

Since we’ve gone this far, maybe a possible new Star Wars game could have the imperial remnant as protagonist. Because what happened to the remnants of The Empire’s huge and powerful fleet after the events of Return of the Jedi? Such a large war machine does not disappear From overnight. Surely there are enough officers and ships to face an interesting conflict beyond the brief battle of Jakku we saw in Battlefront 2’s campaign. Wouldn’t it be exciting to come out of hyperspace in your X-wing in a remote location and discover an entire fleet of imperial destroyers that nothing was known about?

The balance in the Force

It is true that we have a remake of Kotor cooking in the oven of Aspyr Media and that Star Wars: The Old Republic continues to receive new content a decade after its launch, but maybe this is a good time to offer another perspective to the millennia-old conflict between Jedi and Sith. Joining Jedi Knights Freedon Nadd and Exar Kun as they fall to the Dark Side of the Force would once again be a great way to recapture one of the most exciting classic moments from the old Star Wars timeline. And besides, why not delve into some of the great Lords of the Sith along the way, and study many unknown Force abilities that some consider unnatural?

new jedi order

Why not delve into the figure of the great Lords of the SithThe latest Star Wars audiovisual productions have left us at the gates of fantastic scenarios to explore in video games turned into Jedi. On the one hand, The Mandalorian series has recovered the essential Luke Skywalker at the moment in which he founds his new Jedi academy. We already know from the new movies that the story ends badly, but it would be exciting to become one of Luke’s students and explore a galaxy that only remembers the Jedi as an ancient religious order that disappeared.

The new films also close with their protagonist, Rey, claiming the Skywalker surname and assuming the weight of its meaning. One of the discarded versions of the Episode 9 script closed the story with Rey and Finn beginning to recover the knowledge of the Jedi order, like Luke Skywalker did after Return of the Jedi. Why not join these two new Force users on that mission? There are rumors that Disney could be interested in following that plot at some point…

the underworld

It seems that we will never get rid of that thorn stuck that was the cancellation of Star Wars 1313. Both Mandalorian and Solo gave us a glimpse of the benefits of a bloody and dangerous criminal underworld. What adventures could not leave us a game, in the purest Mafia style, in which two criminal powerhouses collide? The thugs of the Black Sun organization against the traffickers of the Pyke syndicate? The rising Scarlet Dawn against the established power of the Hutts? The underworld of Star Wars with a wonderful breeding ground to delve into an aspect of the saga that we have only asked for on screen glimpse shyly accompanying Din Djarin, and that we love.

This is the Way

Speaking of Mandalorians, now that they’re so hot, what better time to explore their history? On the one hand the players could have a decisive role in the history of this culture of noble warriors by participating in its fierce confrontation against the jedi in the Mandalorian Wars. On the other hand, wouldn’t it be exciting to experience first-hand an episode as decisive as the night of a thousand tears? Would we have what it takes to survive the Empire’s purge of Mandalore and its culture? Putting on a Beskar helmet will always be one of the favorite adventures of video game lovers.

The Republic

Star Wars has never offered so many interesting possibilities to develop new gamesWhether the high republic, or the Old Republic, any excuse is a good one to become keepers of the peace and follow the ways of the Force. Star Wars Eclipse, the game that is developing Quantic Dream, will surely be the first opportunity that Star Wars fans will have to see this period of galactic history outside of novels and comics. Accompanying the Republic in its moment of greatest expansion, the Jedi are at the height of their power. How is it not going to be interesting to attend his imminent decline?! Not long ago we dedicated a special to our wishes as a fan for Star Wars Eclipse, will they come true?

the old republic it’s been a recurring scenario in video games, especially during the Clone Wars, during the years when the sequel trilogy was in theaters. While we’ve been reliving some of the most important battles of the era recently in Battlefront 2, there are still moments that haven’t been fully explored, such as the last gasps of resistance of the independentistas or the reasons why so many systems were aligned against the, until now, reliable Republic.

Star Wars has rope for a while and it has never offered so many interesting possibilities to develop new games. With so many projects underway, and without a doubt, with as many that await us in the coming years, both the most staunch fans and the players who come attracted only by the aesthetics or the different scenarios, we are in luck. The Force is with us.