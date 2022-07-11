7 great video games that we expected in 2022 and have ended up being delayed

Long-awaited titles like the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild or Starfield have dropped this year.

While there are more and more ways to enjoy video games, both the industry and the public should do something about how and when to expect releases. What is happening with the constant delay of games exemplifies that communication has changed, and now it matters less to set a date if there is that wild card that is becoming widely accepted.

Announcement of delays is becoming more and more common in the industryAnd it is that, although we still have big releases planned for this year whose dates seem immovable, it is a fact that 2022 has been deflated due to the departure of other major projects next year. In addition, some of the most important titles that will be released in the coming months are bounced back from previous delays: Ragnarok was scheduled for 2021, as was Hogwarts Legacy, to give a couple of examples.

Yet other tremendously important games have set a new date for 2023. Perhaps the most talked about is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which Nintendo hopes to have finished by spring, although others will choose Starfield, Bethesda’s space RPG that is now scheduled for the first half of next year. .

If you have missed any of these delays, we leave you below a collection of the most relevant so that you can organize as best you can a calendar that today, more than ever, is subject to change.

La secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Due to the franchise that it is and the work that it follows, the delay of the sequel to Breath of the Wild will surely be the most notorious of this year. The new installment of Nintendo for Switch goes from 2022 to 2023 after a message from the producer of the Eiji Aonuma saga, who apologized at the end of March assuring that this time will allow them to create a more special experience if possible. Not another thing, but the bar is very high here. Starfield It is the other great name on this list. We are talking about the first major project of Bethesda together with Microsoft, an open world space RPG that aims to be huge and offer multiple options to the player to solve the different situations they will face. Initially he had set November 11 as the iconic date (the same as Skyrim eleven years earlier), but we will have to wait for the first half of 2023. Redfall The delay of Redfall was communicated jointly with that of Starfield and, although the space RPG overshadowed Arkane Austin’s cooperative vampire shooter, the truth is that it was a title that was expected for this summer. Now it also shares the new launch window with Starfield (first half of 2023), but everything indicates that the studio behind Prey or Dishonored may have it ready sooner if no further complications arise. STALKER 2: Heart of Chronobyl Another of the games promoted with Xbox is having complications to finish its development, although in this case there are compelling and truly understandable reasons. GSC Game World’s largest project has already moved from March to December this year, but it will finally arrive in 2023 due to the impact of the Ukraine war, greater in this case due to the simple fact that the studio is Ukrainian and operates with base and kyiv. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Superheroes are everywhere, so they were not going to be less here. Although, if we get picky, we are talking more about villains. The new Rocksteady (Batman Arkham) will have to wait after the delay of its release from 2022 to 2023 was announced in March. If nothing else happens, next year we will have Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang doing yours. Forspoken The action adventure and open world developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix has been the one that has been made to beg the most in this regard. After months of rumors about a possible delay, this July 6 was officially confirmed. Although, according to those responsible, it attends solely and exclusively to a “strategic decision”. Be that as it may, it has passed from October 11 to January 24, 2023. Pragmatic The case of the Capcom science fiction game is more curious than the previous ones, since it was the first to announce that it was delayed. In fact, the communication was made at the end of last year, moving its release window from 2022 to 2023. Pragmata surprised us with its first trailer at a PlayStation event in 2020, but since then we haven’t heard much more about its progress. developing.

As a bonus, we don’t want to leave without mentioning titles like The Day Before, which may not have the name of the rest of the protagonists of this list but powerfully attracted attention from the beginning. Its previous release date was in the month of June, but it has also been moved to 2023.

In addition, there are other more particular cases such as Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp, which has been directly undated due to the recent international situation related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was scheduled for December, although now there is some uncertainty about when will be the next time we see it.

Más sobre: Retrasos, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Starfield, Redfall, Stalker 2, Suicide Squad, Forspoken, Pragmata, The Day Before y Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp.