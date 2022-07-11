7 great video games that we expected in 2022 and have ended up being delayed

Long-awaited titles like the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild or Starfield have dropped this year.
While there are more and more ways to enjoy video games, both the industry and the public should do something about how and when to expect releases. What is happening with the constant delay of games exemplifies that communication has changed, and now it matters less to set a date if there is that wild card that is becoming widely accepted.
Announcement of delays is becoming more and more common in the industryAnd it is that, although we still have big releases planned for this year whose dates seem immovable, it is a fact that 2022 has been deflated due to the departure of other major projects next year. In addition, some of the most important titles that will be released in the coming months are bounced back from previous delays: Ragnarok was scheduled for 2021, as was Hogwarts Legacy, to give a couple of examples.
Yet other tremendously important games have set a new date for 2023. Perhaps the most talked about is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which Nintendo hopes to have finished by spring, although others will choose Starfield, Bethesda’s space RPG that is now scheduled for the first half of next year. .
If you have missed any of these delays, we leave you below a collection of the most relevant so that you can organize as best you can a calendar that today, more than ever, is subject to change.
As a bonus, we don’t want to leave without mentioning titles like The Day Before, which may not have the name of the rest of the protagonists of this list but powerfully attracted attention from the beginning. Its previous release date was in the month of June, but it has also been moved to 2023.
In addition, there are other more particular cases such as Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp, which has been directly undated due to the recent international situation related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was scheduled for December, although now there is some uncertainty about when will be the next time we see it.
