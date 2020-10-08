7 Indians kidnapped in Libya, government in touch with Libyan officials: MEA

new Delhi: The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that seven Indians were kidnapped in Libya last month and India is in contact with Libyan authorities for their release. The abducted Indians include people from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – India, China positively assessed the results of the sixth round of talks with their commanders

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava told a press conference that these Indians were abducted on September 14 from Asahverif area when they were going to Tripoli Airport to take a flight to India.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said, "The government is in touch with the family of these people and would like to assure that we are making every effort to locate and free our citizens as soon as possible by negotiating and coordinating with Libyan authorities and employers Huh."

Srivastava said that the hijacked Indian citizens used to work in a construction and oil supply company. He said, “The hijackers have contacted the employer and shown photographs as proof that Indian citizens are safe and are being taken care of properly.”

Since the fall of Muammar Qazzafi’s rule in 2011, the oil-rich country Libya has been experiencing large-scale violence. Srivastava said that the Indian Embassy in Tunisia has contacted the Libyan government officials and international organizations present there and sought their help in the release of Indian nationals.

The Indian Mission in Tunisia deals with cases involving Indian nationals living in Libya. In September 2015, a consultation was issued that Indian citizens should avoid traveling to Libya due to poor security situation. In May 2016, the government imposed a total travel ban due to worsening conditions in Libya. Srivastava said, “This travel ban is still in force ..