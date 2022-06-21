7 indie games for less than 15 euros in the PS4 and PS5 offers in the PS Store

In the promotions and discounts of the PlayStation digital store we can find games like Cuphead.

Users of a PlayStation console have regular access to different sales and discounts on the PlayStation Store. Through the digital store we can find different offers in all kinds of games and genres, ranging from major developments to independent titles.

Today, in 3DJuegos we come to recommend you seven indie games on sale on the PlayStation Store that we think are worth a look. They can be played on both PS4 and PS5, and we have set a limit that their price does not exceed 15 euros. We leave you the list below:

Cuphead for 13.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): The title of Studio MDHR is essential not only for its beautiful artistic section, but for being a challenging and satisfying proposal. Also, its DLC is coming out soon.



Ark: Survival Evolved for 9.89 euros (before 29.99 euros): Although you have to keep an eye on its performance on consoles (your PS4 may suffer), this survival game in a world of dinosaurs has a lot of content. It’s one of the most popular titles in recent years among content creators for a reason.



Road 96 for 13.99 euros (was 19.99 euros): If you want something more intimate, Road 96 takes us on a journey through a procedurally generated road. Our decisions directly affect the adventure and the different characters we meet in it.



Death’s Door for 12.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): This is a classic Zelda-style proposal, less ambitious but with its own charm. We control a raven protagonist on a journey full of challenging battles, dungeons with puzzles, and a very particular aesthetic.



This War of Mine: Final Cut for 14.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): It is, perhaps, the game that best represents the effects of war. In This War of Mine you don’t customize weapons and do headshots, you survive as best you can by managing the lives of various characters, with their own concerns and characteristics.



Superliminal for 10.49 euros (before 20.99 euros): Nothing is what it seems in Superliminal. With a first-person view, this adventure invites us to solve different puzzles playing with perspective, size, and all kinds of optical illusions that we can imagine.



Brothers: a Tale of two Sons for 5.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): This trip tells us a story of two brothers using platforms and cooperative mechanics. It is written and directed by Josef Fares, creator of It Takes Two. Quite a demonstration of the intentions that the author already had almost a decade ago.



