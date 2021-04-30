7 K-Dramas Premiering In May That Will Have Your Eyes Glued To The Screen

Seven exciting new dramas are making their grand premieres in May!

Here’s what to look out for:

“Bossam: Steal the Fate”

Cast: Jung Il Woo, Yuri, Shin Hyun Soo, Lee Jae Yong, Kim Tae Woo, Song Sun Mi, Myung Se Bin, Lee Joon Hyuk, Shin Dong Mi, So Hee Jung, Yang Hyun Min, Ko Dong Ha, Kim Ju Young, etc.

Premiere Date: May 1

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:40 p.m. KST on MBN

Set in the Joseon dynasty, “Bossam: Steal the Fate” is a historical drama starring Jung Il Woo as Ba Woo, a rogue with a mysterious identity who accidentally kidnaps a princess. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri will play Soo Kyung, the princess in question, who is the widowed daughter of King Gwanghae. Although they initially get off on the wrong foot, they soon find strength in each other as they join forces to overcome their hardships together.

“Youth of May”

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, Geum Sae Rok, Oh Man Seok, Kim Won Hae, Uhm Hyo Sup, Hwang Young Hee, Shim Yi Young, Park Chul Min, etc.

Premiere Date: May 3

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Youth of May” will highlight the passion that underlies a group of young adults living through May 1980, a historically significant time period in Korea. The retro romance drama stars Lee Do Hyun as Hwang Hee Tae, a medical student who has a sly and mischievous side but is determined and driven underneath, and Go Min Si as Kim Myung Hee, a nurse three years into her career who has gone through all sorts of hardships.

“Imitation”

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Jung Ji So, Jiyeon, Yunho (ATEEZ), Danny Ahn, Lim Nayoung, Minseo, Yuri, Ahn Jung Hoon, Hwiyoung (SF9), Chani (SF9), Jongho (ATEEZ), Suwoong, Seonghwa (ATEEZ), San (ATEEZ), Shim Eun Jin, Kim So Hee, Jisook, etc.

Premiere Date: May 7

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 11:20 p.m. KST on KBS2

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” will follow the lives of idols Tea Party, SHAX, Sparkling, and LA LIMA. Tea Party includes members Lee Ma Ha (Jung Ji So), Shim Hyun Ji (Lim Nayoung), and Yoo Ri Ah (Minseo). SHAX is a top boy group with members Kwon Ryoc (Lee Jun Young), Hyuk (Jongho), Lee Hyun (Hwiyoung), Do Jin (Yuri), and Jae Woo (Ahn Jung Hoon), while Chani will play former member Lee Eun Jo. Sparkling is a rival boy group consisting of Lee Yoo Jin (Yunho), Se Young (Seonghwa), Min Soo (San), and Hyun Oh (Suwoong). Jiyeon plays solo artist LA LIMA.

“Mine”

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyung, Lee Hyun Wook, Ok Ja Yeon, N, Jung Yi Seo, Jung Hyun Joon, Song Young Ah, Park Sung Yeon, Jung Ha Eun, Jo Yun Seo, Yoon Geum Seon A, Jo Eun Sol, Song Sun Mi, etc.

Premiere Date: May 8

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST on tvN

“Mine” is a drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what’s truly theirs. Lee Bo Young will star as Seo Hee Soo, a former A-list actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family behind Hyowon Group, while Kim Seo Hyung will star as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant, blue-blooded wife of the Hyowon Group family’s eldest son. Watch a teaser here!

“Doom at Your Service”

Cast: Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, Shin Do Hyun, Woo Hee Jin, Dawon (SF9), Jung Ji So, Lee Seung Joon, Song Joo Hee, Choi So Yoon, etc.

Premiere Date: May 10

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST on tvN

Written by Im Me Ah Ri of “Beauty Inside” and directed by Kwon Young Il of “My Unfamiliar Family,” “Doom at Your Service” is an upcoming fantasy romance drama is about Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. It also stars Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik, Shin Do Hyun as Na Ji Na, and Kang Tae Oh as Lee Hyun Kyu, three characters who get caught up in a love triangle.

“Here’s My Plan”

Cast: Kim Hwan Hee, Ryu Soo Young, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Young Jin, Lee Jin Hee, Park Seung Tae, Kim Yi Kyung, Lee Si Woo, Bae Hyung Bin, etc.

Premiere Date: May 19

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:20 p.m. KST on MBC

“Here’s My Plan” tells the story of So Hyun (Kim Hwan Hee), a 19-year-old planning a revenge project to destroy the happiness of those who have made her life miserable. In order to fulfill her goal, she gets a part-time job at Happy Chicken, where she meets the owner Jae Young (Ryu Soo Young) and fellow part-time worker Jo Yun Ho (Kim Do Hoon).

“My Roommate is Gumiho”

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Hyeri, Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan, Bae In Hyuk, Park Kyung Hye, Choi Woo Sung, Kim Doyeon (Weki Meki), etc.

Premiere Date: May 26

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST on tvN

Based on a webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” is about college student Lee Dam (Hyeri) who accidentally swallows the marble of 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong). If a human swallows a gumiho‘s marble, they can only live for one year, and then the marble will break—preventing the gumiho from ever becoming human. As they try to figure out a way to remove the marble from Lee Dam’s body before the year is up, Shin Woo Yeo suggests the two move in together. Watch a teaser here!

