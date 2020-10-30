7 K-Dramas That Feel Like Autumn

There’s one thing about autumn that brings on the emotions of nostalgia and longing. The lovely scenic views and foliage make us wish to cuddle up with Ok-drama. Should you’re on the lookout for a collection that makes you are feeling all this about fall and extra, try these suggestions! Hope you fall for these dramas like we did!

Listing is in no explicit order!

1. “Goblin”

This drama, written by Kim Eun Sook, entails a goblin (performed by Gong Yoo) and his bride (performed by Kim Go Eun). The 2 embark on a whirlwind of a romance and are confronted with numerous severe and supernatural obstacles that jeopardize them from being collectively. Sounds loads completely different from the Ok-drama tropes that we’re used to, proper?

One of the vital poignant manufacturing elements of “Goblin” was fingers down the cinematography. The scenic views and digicam angles introduced the story and feelings that the characters all felt to life. What added to this was how many of the scenes had been filmed in fall, which made for a larger impression. How can we overlook that epic scene when the goblin first realizes that he loves Ji Eun Tak? The backdrop of the autumn season made for a number of memorable scenes that we’ll certainly always remember!

2. “Autumn In My Coronary heart”

“Autumn In My Coronary heart” stars Track Hye Kyo as Yoon Eun Suh and Track Seung Heon as Yoon Joon Suh. The 2 are siblings who discover out that they don’t seem to be blood associated. Eun Suh was switched at delivery by chance and decides to go reside together with her organic mom. After years of being separated from Joon Suh, the 2 meet once more by probability and understand that they’re in love with one another.

An autumn Ok-drama listing is nothing with out the point out of the epic basic, “Autumn In My Coronary heart.” This drama starred a few of the greatest Hallyu stars ever, and on the time, Track Hye Kyo’s fall vogue was strived for. The lengthy skirts and cowl neck sweaters appeared to be the proper pattern for the autumn climate. With the gorgeous autumn scenes and Track Hye Kyo’s easy magnificence, it made the scenes so visually interesting.

3. “The place Stars Land”

Lee Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon) works on the airport and is taken into account to be a genius. He harbors a deep secret that nobody is aware of about and he makes positive to maintain his distance from his coworkers. He meets Han Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin) who additionally works on the airport, and he takes a powerful liking to her. She is the other of Soo Yeon and isn’t afraid to specific her ideas and emotions. Regardless of this, they have interaction in a whirlwind of a romance.

There’s one thing a few romantic scene with colourful leaves surrounding the OTP that makes it so breathtaking. In a number of scenes all through the drama, when the pair have a severe or candy dialog, the gorgeous setting behind them in some way manages to exemplify their romance.

4. “Tomorrow With You”

(*7*)

Yoo So Joon (Lee Je Hoon) travels into the long run by driving the subway. He discovers whereas sooner or later that Track Ma Rin (Shin Min Ah) dies in a automotive accident, and he decides to save lots of her, which is how they find yourself assembly. After touring once more to the long run, he sees that what’s going to occur is even worse. With the intention to stop this from taking place, he takes the initiative to get nearer to Ma Rin to seek out out extra, which is how he falls in love together with her. He takes it upon himself to cease her impending dying in any respect price.

One other Lee Je Hoon drama for this listing, this one particularly has a unique storyline in that it entails time journey. The perfect half, in addition to seeing the scorching chemistry of Shin Min Ah and Lee Je Hoon, is seeing the autumn vogue of each mega stars. Possibly it’s their good visuals, however their presence suited the autumn climate so completely, which made the entire drama come collectively effortlessly.

5. “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”

Starring Web optimization In Guk as Kim Moo Younger and Jung So Min as Yoo Jin Kang, “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” is unquestionably completely different from any Ok-drama you’ll watch this yr. Moo Younger is a person with numerous baggage who doesn’t know the reality about what occurred to his dad and mom when he was a toddler. He meets and falls in love with Yoo Jin Kang, and though her preliminary impression of him is fairly adverse, she involves fall in love with him too. Jin Kang additionally being adopted as a toddler by her older brother (performed by Park Sung Woong) performs into the entangled net of thriller that lies in their previous.

The texture of this explicit collection at first is fairly mysterious and distinctive from different Ok-dramas. As viewers, we try to uncover the thriller that’s behind Kim Moo Younger and his tragic previous. As he continues to be a thriller all through the story, he falls in love with Jin Kang and the entire vibe of their romance completely fits the autumn season. The thriller of Moo Younger additionally goes effectively with the cool climate. Their love story will need you wanting that one particular person to cozy up subsequent to.

6. “Cheese In The Entice”

“Cheese within the Entice” relies on the profitable webtoon written by Soonkki. The story entails school college students who get entangled in a love triangle. Kim Go Eun performs Hong Seol, Park Hae Jin performs Yoo Jung, and Web optimization Kang Joon performs Baek In Ho.

Yoo Jung is the primary to admit his emotions to Hong Seol, and with out placing a lot thought into it, she accepts his confession and so they begin to date. In the meantime, Seol has gotten very near In Ho, who’s Jung’s sworn enemy. Seol is continually caught within the center and this acts as an enormous stress issue for her.

Park Hae Jin and Kim Go Eun have such blooming chemistry, and it was nice seeing the autumn vogue of each mega stars. Their presence suited the autumn climate and made the entire drama gratifying to observe. Kim Go Eun’s College fall vogue was additionally fairly the thrill on the time as folks appreciated her informal and comfy attire.



7. “Love Alarm”

On this drama, a cellular utility has the power to point whether or not somebody inside 10 meters of you likes you. When somebody likes you, it provides off an alarm however doesn’t reveal the precise particular person. Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun) will get caught in a scenario with two boys and decides whether or not or not it’s a good suggestion to obtain the app.

Seeing Kim So Hyun in any highschool drama is a assured win. She’s in a position to play the emotional, confused, and romantically concerned teenager so effectively. On this explicit love story, she’s within the midst of an intense love triangle that additionally entails some expertise. With the backdrop of the autumn season, you are feeling the nostalgia and bear in mind the recollections of going to high school and having to cope with all of the drama that got here with being a scholar.

Hey Soompiers, which of those autumn-feel Ok-dramas is your favourite? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

