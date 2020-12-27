7 K-Pop Idols You Might Run Into While You’re Playing Among Us

The “Among Us” craze is completely actual, and even your favourite Ok-pop stars have been getting in on the enjoyable. Whether or not you’re simply attempting to finish your duties in peace or you obtained fortunate sufficient to be the imposter, it’s doable that you may run into certainly one of your faves when you’re enjoying! Listed below are only a few Ok-pop idols you would possibly see in your subsequent recreation of “Among Us.”

1. Stray Children’ Hyunjin

Similar to the remainder of us, Hyunjin appears to be completely obsessive about “Among Us” recently! He’s talked about his interest in a variety of V Lives, and he even dressed up as an “Among Us” character for Halloween.

i’ll always remember that point hyunjin dressed up as amongst us characters for the halloween ep of mucore,,,, he is so cute ? pic.twitter.com/xwvUU3hKBx — jen?? (@juseyeonjun) December 15, 2020

2. Apink’s Hayoung

Hayoung has performed “Among Us” a few instances on her YouTube channel, so positively be careful for her subsequent time you play. You would possibly even be featured in her subsequent video!

3. EXO’s Chanyeol

I performed amongst us with Chanyeol — a thread ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZrTurjmmvv — pam (@sechansheart) September 10, 2020

Chanyeol has performed “Among Us” with EXO-Ls quite a lot of instances, leaving codes on-line in order that followers can be a part of the sport. Feels like an excellent enjoyable time!

4. TWICE’s Nayeon and Momo

I caught Momo killing sam. LOL.@JYPETWICE #TWCE #MOMO pic.twitter.com/9UiLPNd2XE — ? Jae (@Once_Jae) (*7*)October 6, 2020

The women of TWICE appear to have taken fairly a liking to “Among Us” – chief Jihyo has additionally been recognized to get in on the enjoyable and play a number of rounds with ONCEs! They’ve posted recreation codes on V Stay chats up to now, so maintain a watch out!

5. DAY6’s Jae

Jae’s been enjoying a variety of “Among Us” lately, and even streaming his video games on-line in order that followers can watch and make their guesses together with him. You by no means know if you would possibly see Jae enjoying his subsequent spherical!

6. LOONA’s Kim Lip, Chuu, Go Received, Yves, and Olivia Hye

The members of LOONA have talked about enjoying “Among Us” a number of instances, and Kim Lip even talked about how nervous she will get every time she performs because the impostor on this V Stay again in September – an expertise we are able to all relate to!

7. GOT7’s BamBam

THE DOUBLE KILL THAT LEAD US TO VICTORY ?????? thanks @BamBam1A! ??? https://t.co/ml52Byteai pic.twitter.com/iVxu3umH3X — ??? ? (@maeilmakr) October 7, 2020

BamBam has been recognized to sometimes drop recreation codes on his private Twitter account in order that iGOT7s can play “Among Us” with him – and it seems that this fortunate fan even managed to win because the impostor whereas teamed up with BamBam!

Do any of your favourite Ok-pop idols love “Among Us”? Inform us within the feedback!