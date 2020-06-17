7 Key Black Characters In Horror Films, From The ’60s To Today

Prince Mamuwalde/Blacula – Blacula (1972)

Blacula, performed by William Marshall, is attention-grabbing because it confronts racism head on. Prince Mamuwalde truly went to Dracula to ask him for assist to finish the slave commerce, however Dracula scoffs and turns the Prince right into a vampire as a substitute. And thus, Blacula is born.

Blacula was truly an enormous hit in 1972 and spawned the sequel, Scream Blacula Scream. It additionally created a wave of blaxploitation horror movies, like Sugar Hill, Blackenstein, and Dr. Black, Mr. Hyde. In addition to Blacula, Ken Foree additionally starred in George A. Romero’s sequel to Night time of the Residing Useless, Daybreak of the Useless. Ken Foree wasn’t the lead within the film, however he was an essential a part of the solid of survivors, so evidently George A. Romero was undoubtedly forward of the curve when it got here to placing black actors in horror.