7 killed by lightning strikes in Damoh, Shivraj, Kamal Nath mourn

Damoh / Bhopal: Seven people have died due to lightning in different places in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath have expressed sorrow over this natural disaster. According to administrative information, in the last 24 hours, three members of the same family died due to lightning in Lamati village of Tezgarh police station area of ​​Damoh district. These people were working in the farm. At the same time, two people died in village Dabaa. Similarly, in Sataria and Kunwarpur, one person got absorbed in the cheeks of Kaal.

Expressing grief over the natural calamity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there has been sad news of the sudden death of seven people due to lightning in Damoh district. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and give the family the ability to bear this thunderclap.

Similarly, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has expressed grief over this accident and said that seven people have been reported to have died prematurely due to lightning in a tragic accident in Damoh district of the state. I pray to God to grant peace to departed souls and to family to bear this grief.