7 lakh crore rupees will be saved by the government every year, BJP leader has filed this suggestion

new Delhi: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who is known for filing PILs, has filed a PIL and raised the demand for confiscation of hundred percent properties in the country in terms of black money, benami property and earning more than income. The BJP leader has said that the provisions of laws made to prevent corruption in the country are insufficient. This is the reason that the problem of black money and benami properties is not taking the name of ending. Ashwini Upadhyay has said that India could never make it to the top 50 countries in Corruption Perception Index due to weak laws. Transparency International has placed India at 80th position. Ashwini Upadhyay told IANS that, “If the suggestions filed in the PIL are implemented, then the central and state governments can utilize more than seven lakh crore rupees of public every year.” Also Read – Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar, wrote ‘nominated’ Chief Minister, wrote- chair of …

Ashwini Upadhyay said, “The central, state and local bodies have a budget of about Rs 70 lakh crore annually. Due to corruption, bribery, ten percent of the total budget i.e. seven lakh crores becomes black money. If the government closes the notes of more than one hundred rupees, prohibits cash withdrawal of more than five thousand rupees, and takes initiative to link the assets of more than 50 thousand with Aadhaar, then the problem of black money will be eliminated. ” Also Read – Nitish Kumar: Ever got a government job in the electricity department, today became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time

Ashwini Upadhyay said that the laws present in the country so far do not tell how much property of the accused of corruption can be seized. In such a situation, it is necessary to enact a law to confiscate the hundred percent properties of the people involved in the matter of benami properties, black money and earning more than income. The BJP leader has demanded the Supreme Court to give proper instructions to the government in this direction. Also Read – After RJD, Congress also said- We will not attend Nitish’s swearing in ceremony