7 Legend of Zelda Games So Weird You’ve Probably Never Played

Forgotten remakes, sequels that deserve to be remembered and many oddities of the kingdom of Hyrule.

Although we are still upset about the delay of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we wanted to search in the trunk of the saga to find those forgotten games that, despite bearing the name of a franchise as iconic as Nintendo’s, many players have never heard of them, much less played them.

The explanation is simple, playing several of them in the way they came to market is totally inaccessible today, others never left Japan and in some cases the proposal is completely crazy. However, do not think that there are few rare games that we find in the Zelda universe and some, like the infamous The Legend of Zelda trilogy from the Philips CD-ihave been gaining fame after becoming a recurring meme an internet.

Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon – CD-i

The simple aim of Link’s Crossbow Training is one of those titles that has been forgotten over the years, something that, on the other hand, we fully understand. The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures is another of the least remembered, although its commitment to four players and the control through the Game Boy Advance as a great attraction did not help to popularize it.

BS Zelda no Densetsu Did you know that the first The Legend of Zelda from 1986 received a remake in 1995? It served to debut the Satellaview: a satmodem that worked as a Super Famicom addon and allowed Japanese gamers to download games via satellite. This revision had 16-bit graphics, new dungeons and changes that were adjusted to the “live game” that the system proposed, dividing the title into weekly one-hour chapters. Ripened Tingle’s Balloon Trip of Love The sequel to Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland was back again with our failed antihero as the protagonist. Vanpool presented in 2009 a graphic adventure exclusive to Japan that launched the good Tingle in search of love. To achieve this, we would have to help Tingle by solving numerous puzzles together with three companions with different abilities, while conversing with five different female characters. My Nintendo Picross – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess It’s clear that fans of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess liked Midna, although we still don’t know if she was necessary to help us with the Picross puzzles. This version of the puzzle title arrived in 2016 exclusively through My Nintendo and proposed us to discover a series of images based on the original adventure while we solved 45 puzzles in different game modes. Tingle’s Balloon Fight DS Yes, it’s another game starring Tingle, and the worst part is that it’s not the last one. Once again, Vanpool and Nintendo were responsible for this crazy remake of the classic Balloon Fight, one of the most popular NES titles. The game came to the Japanese Nintendo DS in 2007 through a Club Nintendo star bonus. It had three game modes and integrated songs from Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland. BS The Legend of Zelda Ancient Stone Tablets This is one of the forgotten Legend of Zelda games that deserves the most recognition. Zelda no Densetsu: Inishie no Sekiban (Ancient Stone Tablets) was also released exclusively for Satellaview, but this time as a direct sequel to A Link to the Past. The Hyrule map received numerous changes including 8 new dungeons. As a curiosity, we do not play with Link, but with the Hero (or Heroine) of Light. Dekisugi Tingle Pack Too much Tingle, literally. Another game that stayed in Japan for Nintendo DSi, and that brings together several mini-games and tools inspired by the Majora’s Mask character: a tarot where one of the characters from Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland tells us about what the future will bring us, a stopwatch, a calculator, a Tingle puppet that dances when we turn a lever in front of our photos (yes, you read that right) and a game of chance. Barcode Battler II: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past In 1991, Epoch released a handheld video game console with a built-in barcode reader. This allowed us to slide cards with codes that would be identified by the console as elements for the game. The Nintendo franchises had their way through this console and Zelda: A Link to the Past had a whole series of cards to bring our hero, enemies and objects from the saga to the curious console. Photo: Gregg Whitlock

If after this list of rarities and forgotten, you want to know more about the future of the sagain 3DJuegos we review the tracks of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s great open world game, through a trailer full of mysteries and with the sky as the protagonist.

