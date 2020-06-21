7 Looks From TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” MV To Give You All The Summer Beauty & Fashion Inspo

The climate is lastly getting hotter, which might solely imply one factor: summer time is lastly right here! The change of seasons offers you all types of excuses to interrupt out your cutest outfits and shiniest new equipment – however in case you’re stumped as to what to put on this summer time, then look no additional. TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” may already arguably be the comeback of the summer time, they usually’ve obtained the entire inspo to show it.

1. Mismatched nails

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it second, TWICE’s maknae Tzuyu is proven with really distinctive nail artwork that simply screams summer time. The inventive mixture of patterns and colours make her nails a focus of this in any other case easy look, nevertheless it doesn’t should be fairly so difficult while you’re attempting it at house. Selecting contrasting colours is a surefire option to make the type pop!

2. Assertion earrings

Sizzling climate often means that you really want your hair up and off of your neck (in any other case it simply will get approach too gross and sweaty, am I proper!?), whether or not that be by styling it up or simply slicing it quick à la Nayeon. Because of this summer time is the proper time to point out off a very cool pair of earrings – a glance that’s positive to show heads!

3. Pastel make-up

Pastels appear to be the pattern of the summer time, a minimum of in terms of make-up. They actually brighten up your look, they usually’re a pleasant delicate option to dip your toes into colourful make-up. Chaeyoung has a lightweight yellow wash on her prime lid and interior nook with a contrasting shade of peach on her decrease lash line right here, however be at liberty to select the colours that flatter you finest.

4. Hair ribbons and scarves

In case you’re operating out of how to tug your hair again (you’ll be able to solely do the identical messy bun so many instances, proper?), then a ribbon or scarf is the proper approach to boost your look. Whether or not you need a assertion appear like Nayeon’s or just a bit little bit of coloration peeping by means of your locks like Dahyun’s, the probabilities are actually infinite.

5. Extensive belts

TWICE undoubtedly appears to be ascribing to the “extra is extra” trend idea, and the addition of broad belts to their brightly patterned sundresses is definitely no exception. Mina’s is fixed on the waist on this shot, which helps to emphasize her attractive determine. She’s undoubtedly on to one thing right here – belts are a good way to offer looser outfits some construction!

6. Blushing cheeks

It’s solely pure to achieve just a little flush when the climate heats up, and often a sweaty pink face will not be a fascinating look. Blush within the summertime could appear counterintuitive, however Momo is proving that it’s the proper option to give a practical “sun-kissed” look with out the danger of solar harm. By making use of to the very apples of her cheeks, the attention is of course drawn to her options.

7. Over-the-top hair items

Music festivals could also be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however that doesn’t imply that you would be able to’t experiment with just a little competition type! The “MORE & MORE” MV is chock-full of amazingly crafted hair equipment, which implies that you’ve tons of inspiration to go off of. Consider it as a enjoyable craft venture – you’ll be thanking your self subsequent competition season!