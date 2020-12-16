7 Male K-Pop Idols Who Totally Rock The Man Bun

We like to see our favourite Okay-pop stars getting adventurous with their hairstyles, and today increasingly more male idols are rocking their lengthy, luscious locks with model. The man bun is completely in, and when you want the proof, listed here are seven male idols who could make that man bun work like no different.

1. Stray Children’ Hyunjin

Hyunjin’s lengthy hair has develop into one thing of an icon within the Okay-pop world, and he’s found out the proper solution to maintain it out of his face in his downtime – the person bun! He’s managed to make it practical, good-looking, and cute, unexpectedly.

2. TXT’s Yeonjun

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwy0nR1_SBQ(*7*)

Yeonjun’s lengthy pink hair offers attractive fairy-like vibes, and the tiny man bun he rocks within the “We Misplaced the Summer time” music video is nothing in need of magical! The cotton sweet colours interspersed all through his hair are the proper added contact.

3. NCT’s Yuta

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R799TslRig(*7*)

As if the hanging pink coloration of Yuta’s hair throughout NCT 127’s “Superhuman” promotions wasn’t sufficient, the distinctive layered reduce and lovely man bun are a complete win! He completely rocked this look, leaving followers surprised by his visuals.

4. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rUFQJrCT7M(*7*)

It’s been a protracted whereas since Jeonghan has had hair lengthy sufficient to tie it again right into a bun, however Carats will certainly keep in mind this one! This cute coiffure from the group’s “Adore U” music video is gone, however by no means forgotten.

5. SF9’s Hwiyoung

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeKUxa0aJ_s(*7*)

The mixture of Hwiyoung’s wealthy chocolate brown hair, tender curls, and man bun undoubtedly make for a noteworthy look! With this model, he seems like a prince straight out of a fairytale.

6. GOT7’s BamBam

BamBam solely gave viewers a tiny glimpse of his man bun in Episode 5 of the group’s actuality present “Exhausting Carry 2,” however iGOT7s went completely loopy for it! Even in an informal bun he seems completely superb, so hopefully there’s extra the place that got here from!

7. BTS’s Jungkook

From the undercut he confirmed off on the 2020 MAMA Awards to the lengthy, curly hair he rocked through the group’s look on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” there’s actually been loads to speak about in the case of the BTS maknae’s hairstyles as of late. Certainly one of my favorites? The cute little man bun from this celebratory V Stay in September!

Which man bun is your favourite? Inform us within the feedback under!