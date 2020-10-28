7 Memorable Lines From Episodes 5 & 6 Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Story of the 9-Tailed” are like a berry cheesecake, candy however tangy. There are such a lot of pleasant moments between Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) as they go round city monitoring down results in Ji Ah’s mother and father, however then we’re bombarded with ominous prophecies about how considered one of them is fated to die. It’s heart-wrenching to listen to, however we in all probability knew {that a} love story between a nine-tailed fox and a mortal was going to rip our livers hearts out someplace alongside the way in which.

However earlier than the ache arrives, let’s benefit from the sweetness that’s on supply courtesy of some memorable strains (plus one hair-raising one):

So fairly!

Warning: Main spoilers for episodes 5 and 6 forward!

“The energy of affection. That’s the simplest therapy.”

After Ji Ah takes Yeon again to his place to deal with him, a anxious Shin Joo (Hwang Hee) barges in to check out him (and by chance revealing himself as one other fox). Realizing Ji Ah is the one Yeon has been pining in spite of everything these years, he insists that Ji Ah stays to look at over him, in spite of everything that’s the simplest therapy. He additionally doesn’t neglect to be the most effective wingman he will be and begins raving about Yeon’s qualities — life expectancy, medical historical past, property and so on — in addition to his love for mint chocolate ice cream and rubber duckies.

Talking of mint chocolate ice cream, Ji Ah (bravely) tries it, and after realizing she likes it, continues on for a second and third spoonful. Yeon appears to be like on with stunned marvel, and he’s much more helplessly smitten now that she enjoys his favourite ice-cream taste. #teammintchoc!

“So long as I’m round, the wind belongs to you.”

When a younger Ah Eum first comes throughout Yeon, she treats him like a home pet, petting him and providing him meals and good garments in return for his service and firm. And although Yeon shoos her off loads of instances, Ah Eum unabashedly comes again time and again to hang around together with her “pet,” and even trains with him in archery.

Yeon finally asks (an older) Ah Eum why she’s eager to learn to use a bow and arrow, when she reveals that it’s to kill her father, the king of the nation. Sure, apparently Ah Eum is a princess, the seventh daughter of the King. (Which might be why she’s in a position to sneak out and roam round freely). And in an enormous revelation, we additionally study that an imposter had taken the King’s place, an evil being known as the Earth Dragon, also referred to as the… imoogi!

Seeing her willpower to be a terrific archer even beneath dangerous wind circumstances, Yeon guarantees her that so long as he’s round, the wind belongs to her. Certain, you’ll find a person who provide you with baggage and cosmetics, however are you able to discover a man who will provide you with the wind?

And certainly, Yeon is all Ah Eum/Ji Ah wants even when surrounded by the darkness. Collectively, the 2 communicate with the ghost sisters (from final week) and study the troubling motive behind their deaths. (The uncle who was babysitting them was molesting them, and whereas struggling, they fell off the balcony). Seeing justice served, the ghost sisters are lastly in a position to transfer on into the afterlife.

“What’s your account quantity? I’ll switch it now.”

After serving to the ghost sisters, Ji Ah and Yeon have a good time with some meals and beer, and speak about their frequent pursuits (They provide “Wonderful Saturday” a shoutout right here after dropping a guess to the solid on the present). When discussing their goals, Yeon doesn’t appear to have a solution, so Ji Ah gives him selections resembling travelling all over the world, proudly owning a restaurant, or having 1,000,000 {dollars}. And that’s when Yeon simply nonchalantly picks up his telephone and asks Ji Ah her account quantity. (The place can I discover such a person?)

Yeon confesses that if he needed to decide one, his is to be a human. Ji Ah retorts that being human is overrated, what with having to cope with site visitors and workplace politics and different “human points,” to which Yeon casually gives to eliminate her office. This man has no limits relating to Ji Ah!

After Yeon walks her residence, Ji Ah sees two fireflies flying round her, just like how two fireflies got here to her when she was youthful and in a lonely and susceptible state. Little one-Ji Ah pretended they have been her mother and father and sought consolation on this concept. Current day-Ji Ah is extra conscious and realizes that the fireflies have been despatched by Yeon, each then and now. The digicam pans as much as reveal Yeon watching over Ji Ah, the precise means he did so a few years in the past, regardless of believing that she wasn’t Ah Eum’s reincarnation. And the way in which he appears to be like at Ji Ah with affection dripping out of his eyes… severely Lee Dong Wook has essentially the most expressive eyes!

(*7*)

“See me clearly for who I’m.”

Following a lead about Ji Ah’s mother and father whereabouts, Yeon and Ji Ah head to a Korean folks village. There, Yeon goes off to trace down the “governor,” whereas Ji Ah wanders round and adjustments into a reasonably hanbok that catches her eye. When Yeon comes throughout Ji Ah once more, he’s mesmerized by seeing her in hanbok and goes after her, finally catching up together with her in the course of a flag-adjourned bridge. And the second Ji Ah turns round and says she’s been in search of him, Yeon is so caught up within the second that he rushes in and kisses her!

Ji Ah, extra level-headed, questions Yeon whether or not he was kissing her or his past love. She tells Yeon she’s not Ah Eum’s shadow and to see her clearly for who she is. And it’s then we’re reminded simply how sturdy a personality Ji Ah is. She isn’t going to be charmed by Yeon’s attractiveness or fixed affection and refuses to stay in denial. Understanding that Yeon has blurred the strains between Ji Ah and Ah Eum, she urges Yeon to correctly assume his emotions by means of.

“I’d be prepared to take action far more.”

Yeon and Ji Ah lastly get an viewers with the governor of the folks village, a being who was additionally as soon as one of many 4 mountain spirits. He snickers that Yeon is prepared to take action a lot for a mere mortal, however Yeon retorts, “I’d be prepared to take action far more.”

And Yeon goes proper on to show it. To be able to get extra info from him, the 2 begin and all out struggle with arrows, swords, and highly effective artifacts earlier than agreeing to have an item-less, barehanded struggle. After taking the governor down, Yeon pulls him up and casually talks about espresso as in the event that they weren’t simply in an intense struggle. Apparently, this ex-mountain spirit can also be his greatest good friend (and a moon bear).

(*6*)

The governor reveals he was approached by a mortal in a navy blue swimsuit months earlier than Ji Ah’s accident. Although the person regarded common, he had a branding on his brow, a sort of punishment that was used even earlier than the Joseon Dynasty. And based on the person, the goal of the accident was Ji Ah and never the mother and father as a result of… the spirit of the King lies inside her.

“So that you’re mine any longer.”

Rang, wanting to accumulate a strong artifact dubbed the eyebrows of a tiger, seeks out a fortune teller who additionally occurs to be on the folks village. The fortune teller tells Rang that he can solely have the artifact if he trades him what’s most valuable to him. After some intense pondering, Rang (reluctantly) involves the conclusion that the factor most valuable to him is likely to be his brother, Yeon.

Rang is reaallly sad to listen to his suspicions confirmed. Lol.

So he asks Yeon to satisfy him on the fortune teller’s with out telling him why, and the quippy three-way banter right here between Yeon, Rang, and Ji Ah is so enjoyable to look at.

(*5*)

Having set a spell on Rang for him to cause them to the “man within the navy swimsuit,” Yeon and Ji Ah are about to comply with him out when Yeon is “taken” by the fortune teller and positioned into his magical bottomless sack.

Ji Ah realizes this can be a very stable lead on her mother and father and might be her solely probability to determine who the “man within the navy swimsuit” is, however after some internal debate, she chooses to free Yeon as a substitute. The fortune teller offers her an identical deal, and tells her to deliver her most valuable merchandise to commerce with him. She gives him a music field, the one her mother and father gave her proper earlier than the accident and the final merchandise connecting her to her lacking mother and father. And whereas it sounds convincing sufficient, it doesn’t move the fortune teller’s appraisal. As a substitute, he discovers that she’s in possession of a fox bead and asks for that as a substitute. Ji Ah readily offers it up and thus Yeon is freed (however not earlier than giving the fortune teller an excellent beating).

Yeon asks what Ji Ah gave up for his return, however Ji Ah brushes off his questions by saying that she didn’t give away a lot and that he’s cheaper than he thinks. However now that she’s “purchased” him, she reminds him “you’re mine any longer,” which from the look on Yeon’s face might be heavenly-sounding to him.

That being mentioned, it’s stunning that Ji Ah would so readily quit the fox bead. Both she doesn’t know simply how highly effective an object it’s, or she actually doesn’t assume it issues to her that a lot. Both means, it’s fairly flippant of her, and we will solely think about Yeon’s horror and anger after discovering out.

“Hello.”

With the fox bead now not in her, it appears as if Ji Ah has misplaced some sort of safety as a result of subsequent factor we all know, the imoogi is showing in her goals. We’ve solely seen a toddler model to date (youngsters develop up so quick, don’t they?), however this youngster actor does chilly and chilling so effectively, we will solely think about how scary a completely fledged-imoogi shall be.

Ji Ah wakes up from her nightmare all shaken, and as she turns round, we see scales on the again of her neck, the very scales we’ve see on the imoogi!

