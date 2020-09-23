7 Memorable Moments From “When I Was The Most Stunning” So Far

“When I Was the Most Stunning” is the MBC Wednesday-Thursday melodrama starring Im Soo Hyang, Ji Soo, and Ha Seok Jin. With the collection already greater than midway full, there are quite a lot of memorable moments to look again on. Listed here are just a few of those that we are able to’t recover from.

Minor spoilers forward.

1. When Hwan first falls in love with Oh Ye Ji

This specific second occurs early on within the collection and it’s a scene that the majority falling in love at first sight desires are product of. Hwan first lays eyes on Oh Ye Ji whereas using his bike to high school within the rain. She is utilizing a big leaf to cowl her head from getting moist, and Hwan occurs to trip his bike proper by her. One thing about her compels him to have a look at her face, which is the second he falls in love.

After which when he realizes that she’s his scholar instructor and sees her standing on entrance of the category introducing herself, you recognize that he’s completely smitten together with her. It’s candy, cute, and so harmless. Simply some of the romantic moments of the collection up to now.

2. Jin falling in love with Oh Ye Ji

Shortly after Hwan falls in love along with his scholar instructor, his older brother Jin meets Oh Ye Ji. Identical to his youthful brother, he falls in love together with her at first sight, and that is the beginning of the heartbreaking love triangle this collection is predicated on.

Regardless of the upcoming heartbreak and catastrophe, this specific scene is so romantic and movie-like. Seeing Jin stroll into the ceramic studio to put eyes on the mysterious lady he’s drawn to is fairly darn lovely. His persistence and want to wish to be with Ye Ji in any respect prices is so candy!

3. Oh Ye Ji getting married to Jin

Though it is painful seeing Ji Soo lose out on the primary lady, we had been fairly touched to see the entire household desirous to combine her into their household. All of them understand how a lot Ye Ji has gone by way of in her life and simply wish to present her with the soundness and heat of a household that she so longed for.

The marriage ceremony is cute and candy, and most of all, it brings a way of peace for all of them. Regardless of Hwan having to surrender on Ye Ji, it appears as if he has come to phrases with what she wants versus what he needs. It’s the final sacrifice and oh so touching. It nearly seems like a contented ending for all at this level.

4. Seeing Oh Ye Ji proud of Jin

The sacrifice Hwan provides to ensure that Ye Ji to be completely happy pays off for probably the most half. Jin is loyal to Ye Ji and makes her fairly darn completely happy. It’s particularly nice seeing Ye Ji’s loopy aunt out of the image and seeing her so assured and safe in Jin’s household. It appears as if Ye Ji slot in with the household so completely, and he or she will get alongside nice with the daddy.

5. Oh Ye Ji and Hwan assembly once more in Jeju

Ye Ji’s happiness is lower quick when Jin will get into an accident and doesn’t return dwelling. Ye Ji can’t appear to maneuver on together with her life as she hopes that her husband continues to be on the market someplace. When Hwan learns that Ye Ji goes by way of a troublesome time shifting on, he goes and finds her in Jeju.

This reunion is emotional because it had been just a few years since they final noticed one another. Ye Ji finds consolation when she sees Hwan, and he provides her a hug. Her coronary heart is at peace each time Hwan is round, and it actually makes you wish to root for them despite the fact that it could be mistaken.

6. The lingering emotions Hwan has for Ye Ji

With all of the feelings and ache that the household goes by way of, Hwan returns from the US to dwell again at dwelling along with his father. Though a while has handed since he final noticed Ye Ji, he nonetheless can’t appear to shake off his emotions for her.

The rigidity and emotion you’re feeling from Hwan for Ye Ji is so evident. His love for her is so fixed and unwavering that it makes you wish to cry. The specific second when he needs to kiss her however stops himself is likely one of the most heartbreaking scenes within the collection up to now and seeing him undergo is in little doubt painful for us all.

7. Oh Ye Ji and Jin assembly once more

When it’s revealed that Jin continues to be alive, Oh Ye Ji is past shocked. She drops all the pieces and races in direction of him so she will see him for herself. The second the 2 lock eyes is a memorable second and one which carries quite a lot of weight.

Though their scenario is far more totally different, you may’t assist however see that Jin nonetheless loves Ye Ji and the way unhealthy he feels about not being there for her. It’s additionally touching seeing Ye Ji lengthy for him and to wish to be there for him.

