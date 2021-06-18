7-month-old tiger cub dies after being hit by way of a car on NH-43 in Umaria, MP

Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) Ok Umaria district (Umaria)A 7-month-old tiger cub (7-

Madhya Pradesh: A 7-month-old tiger cub died after being hit by way of a car on NH 43 in Ghunghuti wooded area vary of Umaria. Wooded area officers are provide on the spot, an investigation starts.

Provide an explanation for that Madhya Pradesh has were given the standing of Tiger State. However within the closing 4 months, 23 cubs have died within the state because of other causes. Wooded area of Umaria District

Bandhavgarh Nationwide Park (Bandhavgarh Nationwide Park) belongs to.