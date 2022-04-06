7 more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in April, while four are leaving the service soon

MLB The Show 22 from PlayStation Studios reaches another year of release to Microsoft Game Pass.

A few minutes ago, the official Microsoft channels confirmed the first video games to arrive at Xbox Game Pass this April. Among the assortment of proposals there is again variety, highlighting the landing of MLB The Show 22, the baseball simulator developed by Sony San Diego to be released today.

It is not the only sports proposal that service subscribers can enjoy, with the premiere of Cricket 22, the video game about this English bat and ball discipline. The two titles will be available for your enjoyment on consoles or through the cloud.

For these first days of April, the launch of Chinatown Detective Agency, a graphic adventure with a retro aesthetic full of intrigue; Life Is Strange: True Colors, the latest installment in the Square Enix saga; and Lost in Random, a fast-paced adventure inspired by gothic literature in which the roll of a dice dictates the fate of the people. All of them will reach the three forms of access to Game Pass.

Already exclusively for PC players we will have Panzer Corps 2, a strategy video game set in World War II, and The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, an epic and challenging role-playing and fantasy video game. On the other hand, three other video games already hosted on the service, thanks to EA Play, launch support with XCloud so that users can enjoy them everywhere.

What’s new with Xbox Game Pass

So far the high chapter, we remember for the second fortnight more news will be presented for the subscription service. On the other hand, as usual, several abandonments have also been announced for the service soon.

Bajas de Xbox Game Pass The Long Dark (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – April 15



Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – April 15



MLB The Show 21 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – April 15



Pathway (PC) – April 15



F1 2019 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – April 18

Xbox Game Pass has also been the protagonist these days on the news pages. On the one hand, Microsoft is deploying an ambitious plan to launch the service in Southeast Asia this year, with an extensive community of players to recruit, while on the other there are rumors of an announcement of a family plan for Game Pass.

