7 More Must-Watch K-Dramas Of 2020

2020 is over, and what a 12 months it has been. Though most of us are hoping to maneuver on from 2020 and say goodbye to all the nice and never so good reminiscences the 12 months needed to supply, let’s check out a few of the superb dramas that have been launched this previous 12 months. In the event you’re fascinated about half certainly one of this characteristic, you may test it out right here. Now onto our checklist of seven extra must-watch Okay-dramas of 2020.

Notice: Listing is in no specific order.

1. “Hyena”

(*7*)

In “Hyena,” Yoon Hee Jae (Joo Ji Hoon) falls in love with Jung Geum Ja (Kim Hye Soo) and makes it fairly apparent that he needs to be together with her. What Hee Jae doesn’t know is that it’s all a part of Geum Ja’s grasp plan to make him fall for her. Hee Jae is a lawyer at an elite regulation agency and Geum Ja, who can also be a lawyer, is making an attempt to do no matter she will to get excessive profile circumstances in order that she will earn more money. The 2 understand that they’re complete opposites and are higher off staying away from one another, that’s, till a particular case forces them to work collectively.

One of many major highlights of this drama is the scorching chemistry between Joo Ji Hoon and Kim Hye Soo. You received’t even be capable to inform that there’s a stark age hole. They don’t seem to be solely a really horny duo on the small display, however their roles as hotshot legal professionals could be very convincing. Though it’s a authorized drama, it’s not too severe and it’s bought quite a lot of humor all through that retains you entertained and engaged. The banter and bickering between the 2 major leads are hysterical, and also you’ll get pleasure from seeing their hateful relationship in direction of one another flip into ardour.

2. “The Penthouse”

Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and Eugene star as three rich lady who dwell in an expensive advanced that’s catered to the higher-ups within the metropolis. Their kids all attend an elite arts college that Kim So Yeon’s father is the chairman of. They’re prepared to do something to maintain the picture of their households and kids in tact it doesn’t matter what the associated fee – even when it means killing somebody. This excessive society and group of households begin to get themselves concerned in issues which might be far above their heads and are compelled to lie to one another to avoid wasting themselves.

In the event you’re searching for a makjang with all of the components of betrayal, deceit, affairs, murders, and deserted kids, “The Penthouse” has bought all of it coated. There’s a cause why it has been dominating in scores and why folks can’t appear to get sufficient it. As for the storyline, simply once you assume issues can’t get crazier, it does. The cliffhangers with each episode retains you on the sting of your seat and also you look ahead to seeing the end result of every of all of the characters.

Begin watching this spectacularly dramatic sequence:

Watch Now

3. “True Magnificence”

The story entails a woman named Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) who is taken into account to be much less bodily engaging in her household. She has all the time observed that individuals round her have commented on her look, and she or he additionally will get picked on in school on account of it. Luck is on her aspect when her mother tells her that the household has to maneuver again to their previous hometown on account of her dad having misplaced cash in a rip-off. Ju Gyeong is ready to re-invent herself and spends time studying make-up expertise to reinforce her look. She has the prospect to start out a brand new life at her new college.

“True Magnificence” is ideal for individuals who desire a laid again, happy-go-lucky drama with some killer makeovers. Moon Ga Younger is ideal in her position as Lim Ju Gyeong as she’s each goofy and cute. Though it’s bought all the standard rom-com highschool tropes, the humor in that is good and related. You’ll end up laughing fairly persistently, which is one thing we are able to all use a bit of extra of nowadays! We can also’t fail to say the extremely handsome love triangle that may’t be missed.

Begin watching “True Magnificence”:

Watch Now

4. “Begin-Up”

Website positioning Dal Mi (Suzy) hasn’t had the best luck making an attempt to realize her desires of being the subsequent Steve Jobs. She’s filth poor and might’t appear to catch a break, however alternative knocks on her door when her estranged older sister returns to Korea and invitations her to a networking celebration. Dal Mi is inspired to ask her past love Nam Do San, however the one drawback is that Nam Do San is definitely Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) pretending to be Nam Do San. This forces Ji Pyeong to have to trace the true Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) down in hopes that he can faux to know Dal Mi. Then ensues an epic love triangle that leads to a sequence of lies, shattered desires, and damaged hearts.

One of many major causes for the success of “Begin-Up” is the solid. Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy are family names to start out, so even earlier than their drama aired, there was quite a lot of buzz and anticipation. The again tales and historical past of the characters tug on the heartstrings and should even make you shed a tear or two. Additionally, we are able to’t fail to say the celebrity Kim Seon Ho. Who would have thought that this sequence would spotlight his appeal and attraction? Week after week whereas the story developed, Kim Seon Ho’s reputation elevated and it gave viewers extra of a cause to tune in.

5. “Flower Of Evil”

Lee Joon Gi stars alongside Moon Chae Received within the thriller thriller “Flower of Evil.” His character Baek Hee Sung is an ideal husband and doting father to a bit of lady. To the seen eye he is ideal, however there’s one other life he leads – one crammed with homicide, deceit, and lies. His spouse, Cha Ji Received, is a detective and is within the midst of a cat-and-mouse hunt that may lead her to her husband because the prime suspect. You’ll get pleasure from the thriller thriller side of the storyline however may even respect the unimaginable performing by our major leads.

“Flower Of Evil” is the right nail-biting thriller drama that may preserve you on the sting of your seat. Not solely is the story participating in that you just wish to know what occurs with each episode, however the performing is prime notch. We wouldn’t anticipate something much less from veterans Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received. Lee Joon Gi’s dynamic performing expertise and skill to indicate such a distinction in character is so engrossing that you just’ll get misplaced within the drama.

Watch the primary episode of “Flower Of Evil”:

Watch Now

6. “18 Once more”

Yoon Sang Hyun stars as Hong Dae Younger, a person whose girlfriend bought pregnant after they have been in highschool, ensuing within the two getting married. Hong Dae Younger had to surrender his future as a basketball participant and Kim Ha Neul, who performs his spouse, had to surrender her desires of being an announcer. After a freak incident, he wakes as much as understand that he has returned again to his 18-year-old self. He has been given a second probability to dwell his life the best way he wished.

Lee Do Hyun stars because the youthful model of Hong Dae Younger, and he was a particular spotlight within the sequence. “18 Once more” is a warm-hearted, nice watch, and it’s nice for de-stressing. That is additionally Lee Do Hyun’s first starring position and he was in a position to appeal viewers together with his easy performing and witty appeal. He actually shined regardless of being in a solid crammed with veteran actors. The sequence offers quite a lot of laughs and heartwarming moments that contact on household, remorse, friendship, and real love. It’s the right watch, particularly throughout this winter season!

7. “The Uncanny Counter”

Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, and Yeom Hye Ran star in “The Uncanny Counter,” a drama based mostly on a preferred webtoon that has been breaking OCN data for having the very best scores ever. There’s a cause for this success. The sequence has a singular story because it entails a boy named So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu) who was left crippled and as an orphan after him and his dad and mom have been in a automotive accident. As a highschool pupil, So Moon good points unknown powers and involves be taught that they got to him in order that he can struggle evil spirits which might be refusing to go to the afterlife.

“The Uncanny Counter” is a sequence that’s extra than simply a few group of random folks combating scary spirits, though these scenes are fairly darn cool. It’s a sequence that delves into household, lack of family members, grief, and how essential it’s to cherish the time you could have along with your family members. This sequence additionally stars rising rookie actor Jo Byeong Gyu, who has an harmless appeal that simply attracts viewers into his character. He’s actually unimaginable on this position! The motion scenes and preparation that Sejeong additionally needed to endure could be very spectacular. She’s undoubtedly girl-crush materials!

Joyful Okay-drama watching!

Hey Soompiers, which of those Okay-dramas are your favourite? Let me know within the feedback under!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Track Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can also be the writer of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Ensure you observe binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by her newest Korean crazes!

At present watching: “The Penthouse,” “True Magnificence,” and “The Uncanny Counter”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Wanting ahead to: Received Bin‘s return to the small display