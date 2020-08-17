7 Most WTF Moments In Lovecraft Country’s Series Premiere On HBO

First, good on William for being the one white individual to not react negatively to Tic, Leti and George, however he did not bat an eyelash on the three of them being coated in blood. Even when he was anticipating them, their misery ought to have alarmed him ultimately. But in addition, who’s he, and why was he anticipating them? Does it have one thing to do with Tic’s father, the topic of their cross-country journey? And the way is that this dude related with the blonde girl from Simmonsville?