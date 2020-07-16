7 Neighbours characters that need to make a comeback

Neighbours is a cleaning soap that is rarely afraid to look again at its previous with this yr alone giving us many returnees for the present’s 35th-anniversary and even bringing again 80s’ star Jane Harris (Annie Jones) on a full-time foundation. However with so many characters to select from, who do we expect needs to be subsequent in line for a comeback.

It’s price noting right here that now we have omitted some huge names. Whereas we might love to see the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Jesse Spencer again for a stroll down reminiscence lane, we all know how unlikely a prospect that is.

However who’ve we chosen for a stunning Neighbours return?

Glen Donnelly

If there may be one character from Paul Robinson’s ‘s previous that appears destined to return and trigger hassle for him, it’s his long-lost half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett). Conceived in Vietnam when his mom slept with a married Jim Robinson (Alan Dale), no person knew of his existence till he arrived within the last moments of 1990. Glen and Paul by no means did see eye to eye with issues turning violent between them on multiple occasion- not helped by a controversial storyline (edited into oblivion within the UK) that noticed Glen have an affair with half-sister, Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell). Final we noticed Glen, he had been left paralysed after falling from the roof of Lassiters and Paul, dealing with a extreme downside along with his insurance coverage, tried to con him out of having the ability to declare. Glen vanished unexpectedly when relations along with his household grew strained and, so far as we all know, has by no means been heard from once more. Should you’re on the lookout for somebody with a private grudge in opposition to Paul to inflict some drama into his life, you can’t get a lot better than Glen.

Libby Kennedy

While some outdoors points might stop this one from being a actuality, we like to assume that with a totally different artistic workforce in place now and sufficient time having handed, we could also be getting nearer to the day we see Libby again in quantity 28 the place she belongs. Center youngster, Libby, had two stints on the present, the primary from 1994-2004 after which once more within the late 00s’, however apart from a transient comeback in 2014 she has not been seen since, regardless of her son Ben Kirk (Felix Mallard) being a common for a couple of years. Libby appears to be a type of characters that can slot in with any forged combine, and the dynamic between Kym, Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne (Karl and Susan) has all the time been one we’ve cherished to see over time. Certainly it’s time to see that once more, notably with all the issues her mother and father are going by means of. Plus, we love Kym and he or she all the time appears to reply effectively on social media when requested concerning the present… right here’s hoping!

Daniel Robinson

Daniel, son of Neighbours legends Scott and Charlene, was an odd character. A laid again man who as soon as tried to arrange a commune, he usually suffered from being a part of two love tales that dominated his total time on the present. First, there was the backwards and forwards and failed marriage ceremony to Amber Turner (Jenna Rosenow) after which his eventual marriage to Imogen Willis (Ariel Kaplan) who herself returned final yr. However why we actually need Daniel again is his relationship with Paul. There was a spark between the 2 actors (most likely helped by them sharing the display screen beforehand when Phillips performed a hallucination named Fox) and it actually seems like there may be unfinished enterprise between them. When Daniel left, he and Paul weren’t on good phrases with Daniel considering his uncle was answerable for the explosion at Lassiters. With Paul being harmless, it could be fascinating to see how they’d get on years later.

Lou Carpenter

We would like a little bit of justice for Lou! The Erinsborough favorite performed by the legendary Tom Oliver was pushed from pillar to put up in his last years on the present, shedding his dwelling, enterprise and daughter and floating between characters- getting paired up with some odd selections alongside the way in which. Oliver finally dropped to a part-time contract and whereas he did get a completely satisfied ending, remarrying ex-wife, Kathy (Tina Bursill), we can’t assist however really feel that he’s due one final comeback to give the character a likelihood to exit on a excessive. Let’s see a Lou who’s again on high type, loud, enjoyable, one way or the other profitable once more and having fun with a luxurious retirement. After all of the dangerous luck he has been by means of, it could be so rewarding to have a glimpse of the Lou of previous once more, even whether it is simply a fleeting go to.

Gaby Willis

Why has this not occurred but? Neighbours has given us many a returning Willis since Brad (Kip Gamblin) returned in 2013 however whereas she has been talked about occasionally, Gaby Willis (Rachel Blakeley) has not but returned and though Brad is now lengthy gone, we nonetheless assume she would slot in properly for a go to. The final we heard, Gaby was managing a department of Lassiters in Darwin and given her former sister in legislation is working the Erinsborough one, it appears fairly a simple hyperlink to give us a story involving the lodge that sees Gaby drafted in to assist. The primary draw for us could be seeing Gaby and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglue) collectively. We are able to think about the 2 getting on given they’re each sturdy businesswomen. There’s additionally the very fact that she is aware of all too effectively how dodgy Paul could be given that she was closely concerned in a story that noticed Paul commit fraud and flee the nation. Coincidentally, she was engaged to the beforehand talked about Glen when he left so- two birds, one stone?

Connor O’Neill

This was a toss-up between Patrick Harvey’s Connor and Andrew Bibby’s Lance Wilkinson and given Lance returned for an episode final yr, we’re going for the Irishman. Poor previous Toadfish Rebecchi has not had a good few years and along with his relationship with Dee Bliss (Madeleine West- one other returnee) on the rocks, we suspect it could be a whereas earlier than we see Toadie again to his humorous, light-hearted finest. What higher approach to get him to recapture that youthful vitality than to convey again considered one of his mates that he had probably the most enjoyable with? The Toadie from the home of trouser days was a very totally different character and we really feel he might do with a number of drinks with an previous buddy to remind himself of happier times- and who higher than the energetic Connor?

Sue Parker

By no means a common character, Sue Parker (Kate Gorman) has been again on the present quite a few instances over time, however with Jane Harris again on a common foundation, we might love the possibility to see these two meet once more. Again in 1986, Sue and Jane didn’t see eye to eye with Sue doing all she might to smash Jane’s life, particularly, her relationship with Mike Younger (Man Pearce). The college bully made life hell for Jane’s mates too with Charlene having greater than a few phrases for her on a number of events. Within the years that adopted, Sue had not modified and he or she was up to no good and stirring hassle once more, as was her son. However with Jane older and wiser, would she enable herself to be dragged again into a bitter rivalry together with her former bully? We predict she would and so a Sue return is a should for us.

