7 Nicolas Cage Movies That Make Us Confident He’ll Be Great As Joe Exotic

It was solely a matter of time earlier than Joe Exotic bought a biopic. The fascinating topic of Netflix’s immensely-popular docuseries, Tiger King, has sparked numerous curiosity within the former wildlife zoo operator’s wacky historical past. The larger-than-life media character was destined to be the supply of a Hollywood manufacturing — notably with a story full of medication, intercourse, wild animals, violence, weird real-life characters, and felony exercise galore, together with tried homicide. However who would play this gun-loving, mullet-rocking convicted felony?

Many big-name actors had been steered. A number of others threw their hats into the ring. Now, we’ve a solution. As it was introduced final week, Nicolas Cage will grow to be Joe Exotic in an upcoming mini-series impressed by Exotic’s stranger-than-fiction story. It is definitely an impressed selection. The Academy Award-winning actor sometimes performs kooky, deviant characters, and a number of other performances show he has what it takes to play this wildly-publicized persona.