November welcomes one other spherical of recent and thrilling Okay-dramas! Because the climate will get chillier, snuggle up at house with a few of these dramas premiering this month:

“Birthcare Heart”

Forged: Uhm Ji Received, Park Ha Solar, Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Park, Choi Ri, Im Hwa Younger, Choi Soo Min, Lee Se Rang, Choi Ja Hye, Kim Yoon Jung, Jung Sung Il, Nam Yoon Soo, Lee Joon Hyuk, Woohee, Jung Moon Sung, Kang Hong Seok, and many others.

Premiere Date: November 2

Broadcast Particulars: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST on tvN

“Birthcare Heart” is about Oh Hyun Jin (Uhm Ji Received), the youngest government at her firm however the oldest mother on the postpartum care heart the place she’s staying. She went via a tough time giving delivery and should now develop into her new function as a mother whereas interacting with the guy moms on the heart. Throughout her keep there, she meets Jo Eun Jung (Park Ha Solar), one other mom on the heart who is named the “queen bee.”

“KBS Drama Particular 2020”

“Trendy Lady” Forged: Jin Ji Hee, Kim Si Eun, Yoon Ji On, Oh Seung Hoon, Kim Myung Soo, Im Received Hee, and many others.

“Crevasse” Forged: Yoon Se Ah, Ji Seung Hyun, Kim Hyung Muk, and many others.

“To My Perpetrator” Forged: Kim Dae Geon, Moon You Kang, Woo Da Vi, Lee Yeon, and many others.

“The Joys and Sorrows of Work” Forged: Go Received Hee, Oh Min Seok, Kang Mal Geum, Ryu Jin, Kim Younger, and many others.

“The Motive I Don’t Confess” Forged: Shin Hyun Soo, Go Min Si, and many others.

“The Lilacs I Left There” Forged: Lee Han Wi, Jung Yoo Min, Seol Jung Hwan, Yoo Min Sang, Ha Jae Sook, and many others.

Premiere Date: November 7

Broadcast Particulars: Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. KST (beginning on November 7) and Thursdays at 10:40 p.m. KST (beginning on November 19) on KBS2

For the tenth consecutive yr, KBS is broadcasting a group of brief dramas which can be one episode every. “KBS Drama Particular 2020” will characteristic 10 various initiatives, with six of them airing in November.

Set within the Thirties, “Trendy Lady” is a few girl who begins going to high school to seize the center of her dishonest husband, however she finally ends up falling in love in school. “Crevasse” is a few man and girl who fall into an improper relationship. “To My Perpetrator” tells the story of a college bully and sufferer from a distinct perspective. Based mostly on a well-liked novel, “The Joys and Sorrows of Work” explores the ups and downs of working life. “The Motive I Don’t Confess” reveals the reunion of a photographer and his past love. “The Lilacs I Left There” follows a trot imitation singer and his daughter as they work to seek out happiness.

“Please Don’t Meet Him”

Forged: Tune Ha Yoon, Lee Jun Younger (U-KISS), Yoon Bomi (Apink), Gong Min Jung, Kim Ki Ri, Lee Shi Hoon, Shin Ji Yeon, Joo Woo Jae, and many others.

Premiere Date: November 10

Broadcast Particulars: Tuesdays at 10:40 p.m. KST on MBC Every1

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is about Search engine optimization Ji Sung (Tune Ha Yoon) who desires to fall in love but additionally keep away from the incorrect males. To be able to create the proper love life, she creates a synthetic intelligence (AI) program known as Cho Sang Shin, which can establish trashy people, and he or she makes use of it to save lots of people who find themselves in troublesome relationships. Jun performs Jung Kook Hee, a firefighter who’s the one and solely person who Cho Sang Shin is unable to investigate.

“Dwell On”

(*7*)

Forged: Minhyun (NU’EST), Jung Da Bin, Noh Jong Hyun, Yang Hye Ji, Yeonwoo, Byungchan (VICTON), Yang Jung Yeon, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Se Hee, Woo Da Vi, Ji Eui Jung, Shin Yoon Seob, and many others.

Premiere Date: November 17

Broadcast Particulars: Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on JTBC

“Dwell On” is a brand new romance drama starring NU’EST’s Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the pinnacle of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a college superstar and social media influencer. Baek Ho Rang joins the broadcasting membership so as get assist from Go Eun Taek in uncovering the identification of a mysterious determine who’s making an attempt to carry to mild elements of her previous she desires to maintain hidden.

“Get Revenge” (literal title)

Forged: Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min, Yoo Solar, Jung Man Sik, Yoon So Yi, Tune Joo Hee, Gong Hyun Joo, Park Eun Hye, Jung Wook, Jung Eui Jae, and many others.

Premiere Date: November 21

Broadcast Particulars: Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST on TV Chosun

“Get Revenge” is a “thriller social revenge drama” through which Kang Hae Ra (Kim Sa Rang), who went from a reporter to one in all Korea’s hottest influencers after marrying a public determine, is given the chance to get her revenge and struggle in opposition to highly effective folks in society. Becoming a member of her is Yoon Hyun Min as Cha Min Joon, a chilly lawyer who has a 100% success price.

“The Uncanny Counter”

Forged: Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong (gugudan), Uhm Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan, Moon Sook, Lee Ji Received, Kim Eun Soo, Lee Do Yeob, Choi Yoon Younger, Lee Hong Nae, Lee Chan Hyung, and many others.

Premiere Date: November 28

Broadcast Particulars: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on OCN

Based mostly on a well-liked webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” tells the story of demon-hunting “counters” who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant to seek out and defeat demons. The story will cowl the battle between evil spirits that come all the way down to Earth for everlasting life and counters which can be geared up with varied talents like psychometry and therapeutic.

“Awaken”

Forged: Namgoong Min, Seolhyun (AOA), Lee Chung Ah, Yoon Solar Woo, Kim Chang Wan, Kim Received Hae, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Shin Younger, Choi Jin Ho, Kim Tae Woo, Baek Ji Received, Woo Hyun, and many others.

Premiere Date: November

Broadcast Particulars: tvN

“Awaken” is a brand new homicide thriller drama that follows the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that befell in a village 28 years in the past. Namgoong Min will play Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however sensible group chief of a particular job pressure on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas Seolhyun might be taking part in passionate police officer Gong Hye Received. Lee Chung Ah might be starring as FBI agent Jamie.

