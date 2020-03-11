7 Parallels Between Pixar’s Onward and Harry Potter

Depart a Remark
Through the years, Pixar has produced a number of the most unique and refreshing animated movies ever. The cutting-edge pc animation studio has introduced life to our childhood toys and all types of automobiles, in addition to given a voice to the creatures beneath the ocean and a rat who likes to prepare dinner. Pixar has given the concept of monsters beneath our beds and the world of our brains a brand new perspective. Its newest launch, Onward, is a narrative about magic within the fashionable world, and when you discover these parallels with Harry Potter, you might by no means unsee them.
That’s to not say Onward is a ripoff of J.Ok. Rowling’s Wizarding World. It definitely has its personal concepts and messages to speak and does so with out stepping on the toes of the huge YA franchise. Likelihood is when the filmmakers approached the idea of Onward, they weren’t even conscious of a few of these similarities. Harry Potter is so ingrained in our tradition’s DNA that touching any type of magic may at all times end in comparisons with the famed franchise.
Let’s get into the handful of parallels between Pixar’s newest film and the wizardry the Boy Who Lived comes throughout, and remember that there are SPOILERS forward.
A Magical Birthday Shock
Onward revolves round Ian Lightfoot (performed by Tom Holland) receiving a gift on his birthday that introduces him to a world of magic he by no means knew about. His mother (performed by Julia-Louis Dreyfus) provides him and his brother Barley (performed by Chris Pratt) a scepter from their late father that ought to be capable of carry him again for 24 hours. Though Barley initially tries and fails to finish the spell, we discover out Ian is the one who can do it. The issue is he solely brings again his dad from the waist down. This has apparent parallels to The Sorcerer’s Stone because it’s on Harry Potter’s birthday when Hagrid visits him, with the half-giant bringing the lad a brilliant pink cake and telling him he’s a wizard.
The Unicorns Are Not Significantly Glamorous
One other similarity between Onward and Harry Potter lies within the depiction of unicorns. The mythological creatures are most of the time proven as beaming, angelic creatures who’re on the high of the chain. They’re revered, cherished and highly-coveted. However Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone paints a unique image of them. As a result of the unicorns within the film have such sought-after magic, they don’t seem to be handled as iconically in The Forbidden Forest. Their blood is being utilized by Voldemort to return his energy. In Onward, unicorns are solely briefly a part of the film as nicely, but it surely’s clear they don’t seem to be all aglow on this society both.
It’s All About A Magic Valuable Stone
Additionally drawing from The Sorcerer’s Stone is the titular piece of magic itself that the Harry Potter film seems to be all about. Within the first journey involving the younger wizard and his buddies Ron and Hermione, they discover out that Voldemort’s plan is to steal the ruby-red stone in an effort to make himself immortal. That is the final word thriller that includes Harry and his buddies in Voldemort’s evil schemes – which might stay on for seven extra motion pictures. In Onward, the hunt is similar, but it surely’s advised in a extra easy trend. The Lightfoot brothers journey throughout to acquire the “Phoenix Stone,” which is able to enable them to complete the spell and say goodbye to their father.
There’s Hidden Magic In Odd Locations
One other parallel that clearly connects the 2 motion pictures collectively (we’re nonetheless on The Sorcerer’s Stone) is its institution of magic being secretly current in a contemporary world. Harry Potter has at all times been fascinating to followers as a result of it imagines a world the place magic exists among the many mundanity of the world as we speak. In line with J.Ok. Rowling, the world is filled with Muggles, and amongst them wizards and different creatures lurk, but it surely’s extra so in hiding. In Onward, the idea is that the magical creatures of the world as an entire have turn into modernized and largely forgotten about magic. Positive they’re a bit totally different, however at their core it’s trying to mesh as we speak’s world with magic and mythology.
Heaps Of Pesky Pixies Trigger A Ruckus
For a quick enterprise into Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques is the topic of pixies. Onward additionally appears to attract a bit from the film collection’ depiction of the loopy creatures. In each cases, the small, flying beings are mischievous and give off related sounds after they transfer round. In The Chamber of Secrets and techniques, Professor Gilderoy Lockhart exhibits them to his class earlier than they go bonkers and terrorize everybody. In Onward, they’re extra modernized “biker” pixies who’re simply set off by Daddy Lightfoot being not so gentle on his toes and tipping over a row of their bikes, and they go after them.
A Sequence Of Trials Lie Beneath Their College
Again to the storyline of The Sorcerer’s Stone, within the third act of the movie, the three buddies should face some grueling trials in an effort to stop the theft of the stone Voldemort is after. The well-known sequence has the youngsters doing plenty of harmful duties to search out what they’re on the lookout for, together with a violent recreation of Wizard’s Chess Ron Weasley so valiantly performs. It’s not not like one of many last massive sequences of Onward when the Lightfoot brothers enter the cave and discover themselves dodging a number of failsafes designed to ensure they don’t survive. It doesn’t find yourself being the principle impediment the brothers should face in an effort to see their father however come on…
The Search For A Window To Retrieve The Father or mother(s) They Misplaced
The theme of shedding a mother or father is not any stranger to famed film characters. Truly, most of the time is a key character with no mother or father than with one. However, on the subject of Onward and Harry Potter, there are some borrowed themes. For Ian Lightfoot in Onward, his foremost objective is to spend a day together with his father now that he’s been given this spell. He by no means acquired to fulfill him and he feels as if one thing is lacking in his life. However as a lot as he tries, he doesn’t get to fulfill him. In Harry Potter’s case, each his dad and mom had been killed by Voldemort as a toddler and that is the basis of his story. The second between Harry and the Mirror of Erised the place he will get to see his dad and mom briefly and think about them definitely reminds one in all Onward‘s last moments as nicely.
What do you assume? Does Onward really feel just like Harry Potter? Hold forth within the feedback and see the Pixar film in theaters now.
