7 phrases by Gabriela Sabatini: why she was away from tennis for so long, her duels with Graf and the players she currently likes the most

This Tuesday Gabriela Sabatini will play again Roland Garros and it will be in the doubles of Tournament of Legends beside Gisela Dulko. In the run-up to her expected return, the former world number 3 and winner of the US Open in 1990 revealed why she was away from tennis for so long, she recalled her duels with Steffi Graf and analyzed the current sport.

“I needed to get away from tennis. I didn’t play for several years and after a few years I went back to tournaments. It was very difficult for me to continue being related to tennis, perhaps more so the tennis environment, everything that had to do with it”, confessed Gabriela in dialogue with ESPN.

“I always liked to do sports and when I stopped playing I spent three or five hours running. One day in Buenos Aires I did 50 kilometers of a. Then I did a few stages in the Tour de France. I leaned towards those things and today I enjoy them. They are my cable to the ground”, added the only Argentine to win a Grand Slam as an individual.

“I stopped playing a lot (tennis). These days that I had to train it cost me a little, it is that after a few years your head is telling you one thing and your body another, “said the former professional player who managed 27 titles and won 632 matches.

His epic duels with Steffi Graf: “It brought out the best in me. They were unforgettable matches. She was so competitive until the last ball. That killer German mentality and I enjoyed those matches, every time I had to play against her because I knew she was going to bring out the best in me. Over time I learned how to play him and it was playing the reverse slice, crossed, changing him to the right so that he runs and then hitting him with everything to the other side or going to the net was another. I was trying to throw him deep.” Sabatini is the one who has beaten the German the most times with a total of 11 victories.

Above other figures of his time, he highlighted Monica Seles because “he had a particular two-handed style. Before the (top) tennis players were always the same and today they are changing”. Sabatini knew how to defeat the former number one in the final of the Italian Open in 1992.

On the current situation of women’s tennis, he analyzed that “Swiatek (Iga) since he is number 1, the commitment and professionalism that he is putting into it is incredible. He assumed number one, something that he found out from one day to the next”.

“I loved Barty (Ashleigh) how she played and I like a game with more variety and today there are few players like that. Today you see a game with much more power than before. They all serve very strongly and with tennis players who had a variety of games they would hurt these players, ”he added.

Sabatini was received with honors in Paris and the Argentine ambassador there, Leonardo Constantineorganized a tribute to him that was attended by other illustrious national sports figures such as the coach and former soccer player charles bianchi and the former rugby player and members of Los Pumas, Gonzalo Quesada. He also attended the sculptor Julio Le Parc.

Gabriela accompanied by Carlos Bianchi and Gisela Dulko (@sabatinigabyok)

Gabriela, considered the best Argentine tennis player in history, won the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and twice won the year-end Masters at Madison Square Garden, in 1988 and 1994. She hung up her racket at the age of 26 in 1996, and on five occasions he reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in singles: 1985 (at the age of 15), 1987, 1988, 1991 and 1992. In addition, he played in the doubles final three times: 1986, 1987 and 1989. And he was a Wimbledon finalist in 1991, when he fell to Graf.

She will debut this Tuesday at the Legends Tournament at Roland Garros with her friend Gisela Dulko, at 6 AM in Argentina, against the Americans Lindsay Davenport y Mary Joe Fernández.

