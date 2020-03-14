7 Pixar Movies That Beautifully Defied The Formula

However the large lesson that Toy Story 4 proved was that even when it seems like your greatest days are behind you, there’s all the time the possibility which you can pull out a win in spite of everything. Because it launched new characters, answered outdated questions and doubtlessly concluded the saga of Woody and Buzz’s friendship with a satisfying finish, the fourth movie turned out to be the very best of the bunch in my eyes. It was one thing that exceeded even essentially the most jaded of expectations and delivered one other stable report breaking hit in 2019.