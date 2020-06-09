7 Popular K-Pop Challenges That Took Over TikTok

TikTok has grow to be the main social media for the time being, and it was solely a matter of time for Okay-pop to say a spot on it. Many idols have launched their very own challenges on the platform and have invited their followers to hitch in on the enjoyable.

Listed here are a few of the most well-known Okay-pop challenges that took TikTok by storm!

1. #CNSchallenge by BTS’s J-Hope

Two days after BTS opened their official TikTok account, J-Hope launched his #CNSChallenge shortly after the discharge of his “Hen Noodle Soup” collaboration with Becky G. The problem went viral and lots of followers participated, with a few of them placing a humorous spin on it.

2. #AnysongChallenge by Zico

“Any Tune” is the primary tune of 2020 to attain an ideal all-kill, and Zico promoted it the precise approach on TikTok through dance duets with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Chungha. Zico’s laidback dance teaser quickly grew to become a problem that lured many celebrities to participate and the result is solely entertaining! In response to Zico, Lee Hyori‘s model is probably the most memorable participation.

3. #KangDaniel2U by Kang Daniel

Following his latest comeback together with his title monitor “2U” from his mini-album “CYAN,” Daniel uploaded his key level dance on TikTok, and shortly after his followers adopted go well with. CIX’s BX and Bae Jin Younger additionally shared their dance cowl to the tune on TikTok.

4. #DDeumChallenge by WINNER

Timing their problem with their single “Maintain (Ddeum)” WINNER gave their followers a preview of the tune together with a video of Tune Mino exhibiting them the way to do the Ddeum problem. Naturally, idols and followers alike joined in on the enjoyable!

5. #spititoutchallenge by MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic

Photo voltaic’s problem is available in many colours and types, actually. Whereas the video beneath was the primary format she posted, she later added extra variations on her TikTok. Her problem was met with nice reception from idols equivalent to AleXa in addition to many followers, most of them with verified accounts.

6. #ohmygodchallenge by (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE and their followers have two issues in frequent: creativity and aesthetics. Many takes on the oh my god problem ranged from stylish to gothic, however they have been all equally glamorous and match completely with the MV’s visuals.

7. #wannabeitzy by ITZY

Ryujin’s shoulder dance from “Wannabe” had loads of followers transferring their limbs on TikTok, and so they all requested the identical query: How does Ryujin do it? As enjoyable because it seems, this problem would possibly actually value you a shoulder, so take it straightforward when you ever determine to leap on the bandwagon!

Which Okay-pop problem did you want finest? Did you participate in any? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.