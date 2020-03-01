7 Questions We Can’t Get Out Of Our Head Since Seeing Sonic The Hedgehog

There are two solutions to this explicit query, and so they’re each relatively attention-grabbing. The easier reply is that we’ll in all probability see them in Sonic The Hedgehog 2, as that movie will in all probability need to go off world to discover extra of these protected zones Sonic had earmarked for potential escapes. Since Robotnik is in a single such world, he may already be discovering them as we communicate. Nevertheless, if the idea artwork that was leaked from the movie has something to say, the Chaos Emeralds might need existed in a earlier draft, solely to be written out of the movie in later revisions.