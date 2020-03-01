7 Questions We Can’t Get Out Of Our Head Since Seeing Sonic The Hedgehog

Go away a Remark
Warning: spoilers for Sonic The Hedgehog are in play. Should you haven’t seen the film simply but, spinball out of right here and are available again when you’ve caught up.
After a tremendous begin to its theatrical launch, the lengthy awaited film adaptation of Sonic The Hedgehog has sped its manner into theaters, in addition to the hearts of its fandom. With a quick and humorous journey within the books, there’s rather a lot to debate after seeing that first movie.
However there’s a handful of questions that, as soon as we began to ponder them over, grew to become hire free tenants inside our heads. Simply as there are seven Chaos Emeralds on the planet of Sonic The Hedgehog, we’ve that variety of questions we actually need to see solutions to. So for those who’re like us, and also you wish to ask and probably reply your personal questions within the presence of fellow franchise followers, you’re going to like the record of points we’ve began to snoop round.
We’ll begin off with the obvious query, however if you wish to steer clear of spoilers, that is your final name to show again.
When Are We Getting A Sequel To Sonic The Hedgehog?
We might as effectively begin with the obvious query most individuals are in all probability asking once they stroll out of Sonic The Hedgehog: when on the planet are we getting a sequel? With the movie not solely taking pictures straight to the highest slot of online game film openings, the grosses which can be funneling into Paramount’s checking account are rising at a fairly good clip. So when may we anticipate a sequel announcement?
That reply may depend upon one issue: when/if Sonic The Hedgehog manages to cross the full worldwide grosses of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. As Sonic’s cinematic odyssey is sitting at roughly $203 million in whole, with Pikachu’s endgame setting the bar at round $433 million, we’d nonetheless be one other couple weeks away from listening to about one other quick paced journey. But when the outcomes up to now are to the liking of Paramount’s high brass, we may hear excellent news earlier than that milestone’s crossing.
Which Different Sonic The Hedgehog Characters May We Count on To See Subsequent?
On the finish of Sonic The Hedgehog, we’ve not solely been launched to Ben Schwartz’s new incarnation of this blue speedster, however introductions have additionally been made relating to Sonic’s finest pal Tails, in addition to his former enemy Knuckles. With different worlds sitting on the market, ready to be found by Sonic and his mates, it’s a very good time to ask whether or not we’d see another Sonic The Hedgehog characters from different video games and media?
May we see Sonic Journey of us like Amy, Large the Cat, and Gamma? Possibly the third movie within the trilogy will introduce Shadow The Hedgehog for the last word mirror match? Our guess is the reply to this query could be pending the outcomes of a hypothetical Sonic The Hedgehog 2, as no matter that film does to open the franchise up would be the bridge to different new mates showing.
The place Are The Chaos Emeralds?
One of the essential items of Sonic The Hedgehog lore, we by no means did see Sonic or Robotnik even point out the Chaos Emeralds from the unique run of Sonic video games. The seven gems that, when collected, both flip our hero into Tremendous Sonic or spell sure doom for the world by the hands of Dr. Eggman, there wasn’t even a touch supplied in direction of their existence.
There are two solutions to this explicit query, and so they’re each relatively attention-grabbing. The easier reply is that we’ll in all probability see them in Sonic The Hedgehog 2, as that movie will in all probability need to go off world to discover extra of these protected zones Sonic had earmarked for potential escapes. Since Robotnik is in a single such world, he may already be discovering them as we communicate. Nevertheless, if the idea artwork that was leaked from the movie has something to say, the Chaos Emeralds might need existed in a earlier draft, solely to be written out of the movie in later revisions.
Who Is That Lizard Villain Initially Designed For Sonic The Hedgehog?
A lot because the idea artwork for Sonic The Hedgehog confirmed a model of the movie the place Chris Evans was enjoying the position of James Marsden’s Tom Wachowski, a really completely different idea for a possible villain was revealed. In drawings that made their method to the web, courtesy of a fan’s notable efforts, there was a mysterious wanting lizard that had what seemed like a glowing employees with a gem embedded within the tip.
Whereas we’re not precisely positive who that character is, it’s protected to say that this lizard would have been a villain that Sonic would have needed to sq. off towards in Sonic The Hedgehog. Additionally, this is likely to be a kind of questions value holding open, as if there’s a second Sonic The Hedgehog film, we’d see this creepy antagonist introduced into the image to be a brand new pressure for evil.
How Will Sonic Keep Hidden From The Authorities?
Now that the city of Inexperienced Hills, Montana is aware of of Sonic The Hedgehog’s existence, the younger woodland creature from one other world received’t must play it as quiet as he has been for the previous decade. Nevertheless, as we noticed in direction of the top of the film, the USA authorities continues to be seeking to meet with the blue blur.
So how is Sonic going to remain hidden, particularly when there’s in all probability a lot surveillance skilled on the small city, somebody may very well be filmed sneezing? Nicely, between disguises and a city grateful for a hero that prevented its potential destruction by Dr. Robotnik, there’s a very good probability that he received’t have to fret an excessive amount of about being came upon. Nevertheless, figuring out the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise, we’re not going to see a possible sequel set solely inside these borders; so let’s hope his disguise sport is on level.
Will Dr. Robotnik Truly Make It Residence By Christmas?
Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik has formally, completely, and quantifiably misplaced his marbles. Shaving his head in his new house on the Mushroom Hill Zone, he’s prepared to determine a method to get house, and quick. The truth is, he even set himself a self-imposed deadline of getting house by Christmas. Approach to go, Eggman! Don’t let your interdimensional exile rob you of your goals!
However may Robotnik really get house by Christmas? Nicely, if he occurs to search out one of many fabled Chaos Emeralds, or perhaps a random transport ring that will have slipped out of Sonic’s fur throughout Sonic The Hedgehog’s climactic battle, then it wouldn’t take that lengthy in any respect. Nonetheless, The Wachowskis may need to verify their chimney additional fastidiously earlier than the vacation.
What Occurred To Longclaw?
A brand new introduction to the world of Sonic The Hedgehog, the smart owl generally known as Longclaw was revealed to be the caretaker of Child Sonic in his house universe. We sadly didn’t get to see her all that a lot, as she despatched her younger ward to Earth for his personal safety. Whereas it was implied she had a skirmish with the Echidnas chasing after Sonic and his powers, we by no means noticed the results of that individual battle.
That results in our final huge query: what really occurred to Longclaw? These occasions occurred a decade in the past, and whereas it is likely to be additional steered that she might have been defeated by the Echidnas, that appears a bit darkish for the place Sonic The Hedgehog is as a movie franchise. It seems like we’d get to see her once more, at the very least as soon as extra, in a possible sequel; or at the very least we’re actually hoping that’s the case.
Loads of issues can occur if we really get one other Sonic The Hedgehog film, however for now these questions will stay on the desk, ready for solutions. You’ll be able to actually wager that if/when a sequel is confirmed, there’ll in all probability be different questions that spring to thoughts on subsequent viewings.
For now although, these are the massive questions we’d wish to see answered from Sonic The Hedgehog, and people solutions may result in even additional queries from followers desirous to see what occurs subsequent. Should you occur to have your personal questions or solutions to those above, be at liberty to share them with us within the feedback beneath.
Nevertheless, if you must see Sonic The Hedgehog once more, or for a primary time for those who’ve been studying spoilers earlier than seeing the film, it’s at present in theaters now.
