7 Questions We Have About The Future Of The Transformers Franchise

Which Introduced Transformers Venture Will We See First?

The downside with Transformers proper now as a franchise is not that we do not know the place it is going, however fairly that it appears to be getting in a number of completely different instructions without delay. The truth is, there are a minimum of three kinds of Transformers films which might be in some type of growth proper now. In January, we have been informed that there have been two completely different tasks on the horizon. One was an adaptation of the Beast Wars facet of Transformers, which sees the robots in disguise rework into animals fairly than automobiles. The different doubtlessly was set in the identical universe as Bumblebee, the final live-action film we noticed.