7 Quick Things We Know About Godzilla Vs. Kong

It is nearly right here. Godzilla. King Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong! Cue the roar! (however whose?) You’ll suppose that everyone would know every thing there may be to learn about a film as large as Godzilla Vs. Kong, however you could be shocked. However by no means concern, as a result of a fantastic huge nerd is right here to offer you a number of info that you could be not have already recognized concerning the monster-on-monster (on monster?)-a-thon.
Now a few of these fast issues you will have already recognized, however a few of them I hope to shock you with. So listed here are 7 fast info concerning the subsequent film within the MonsterVerse saga. Let’s do that!
Adam Wingard Is Directing It
Let’s get a simple one out the best way first. Adam Wingard, who additionally directed Blair Witch, The Visitor and You’re Subsequent, might be helming Godzilla Vs. Kong. The style he’s been probably the most comfy with thus far has been horror, which might make him a very good match for an enormous monster film with two of the most important behemoths within the enterprise.
What’s fascinating although is {that a} totally different director has been introduced on for every film within the MonsterVerse to date. Gareth Edwards helmed the 2014 Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed Kong: Cranium Island, and Michael Dougherty helmed Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and every a type of films felt extraordinarily totally different from the final. So in all probability anticipate Godzilla Vs. Kong to really feel totally different, too. Completely different director, totally different film, proper?
This Is The 36th Movie In The Godzilla Saga, And The 12th Movie In The King Kong Saga
Okay, so this may rile up some Godzilla devotees (Myself included), however Godzilla vs. Kong would be the 36th Godzilla film. In order that signifies that we’re canonically counting the 1998 Roland Emmerich Godzilla film in that tally. And also you’re going to have to try this, as a result of when you’re solely counting the Toho productions, then all 4 of those MonsterVerse films would technically not be included within the Godzilla tally since these are all Hollywood productions.
That mentioned, King Kong followers normally are usually extra chill, and are extra accepting of the 2 Japanese King Kong films—the unique King Kong vs. Godzilla and King Kong Escapes—as a part of the King Kong saga.
Godzilla And King Kong will Apparently Have Some Firm In The Film
Okay, so that you may file this beneath “hypothesis,” however I’m going to say that it’s doubtless a reality since there are quite a few cases of toys being large spoilers for movies. However lately, some Godzilla Vs. Kong merchandise launched a brand new monster known as Nozuki.
Truthfully, it wouldn’t be that odd if one other monster was added to the combination. The MUTO have been included within the 2014 Godzilla film, and there have been hints of different monsters in each Kong: Cranium Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So whereas it hasn’t been confirmed but, I believe it’s a reasonably protected to say that Kong and Godzilla received’t be the one monsters smashing into buildings (Japanese pagodas?!) on this image.
Godzilla Vs. Kong Will Come Out On November 20th
Godzilla Vs. Kong was supposed to return out on Could 29th. Then, it was moved as much as Could 22nd. After which, it was moved as much as March 13th. Now, it’s been pushed again to November 20th. What provides?
Effectively, what provides is that Warner Bros. and Legendary Photos wished this to do in addition to potential, and positioning it round Thanksgiving appeared to be the very best transfer for the image. And that was true till…
Godzilla Vs. Kong Will Now Go Head-To-Head Towards Pixar’s Soul
Bear in mind once I mentioned earlier that Godzilla and Kong would doubtless should face one other adversary on this film? Effectively, up till lately, I had no concept that this different adversary would truly be Pixar’s new film, Soul.
However because of the coronavirus (Thanks, Rona), Soul has been bumped from its unique date of June 19th to November 20th, which is tremendous unhealthy information for Godzilla vs. Kong. That wants to be a hit after Godzilla: King of the Monster’s lukewarm efficiency on the field workplace. However come on now, what are mother and father extra doubtless going to take their youngsters to see round Thanksgiving time? A Pixar film or two monsters killing one another? I imply, I do know what film I would take my youngsters to see, however that’s simply me.
Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown Will Be Again to Reprise Their Roles
Did you watch Godzilla: King of the Monsters? (And I’m positive you in all probability did when you’ve gotten this far within the article). You then’ll doubtless keep in mind that Friday Night time Gentle’s star Kyle Chandler figured prominently in that film’s story as Dr. Mark Russell. He was a scientist who previously labored for Monarch, in addition to Vera Farmiga’s husband and Stranger Factor’s Millie Bobby Brown’s dad within the film.
Each characters will certainly be returning, which is fascinating because it signifies that this story is a direct follow-up to the occasions of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It has not been confirmed but although whether or not Vera Farmiga’s character might be returning in Godzilla Vs. Kong, which is sensible since (Spoiler alert), her character sacrificed herself within the final film. However flashbacks have been created within the medium of storytelling for a cause, so she might at all times probably make an look in Millie Bobby Brown’s character’s reminiscence. You by no means know.
There Was No Victor In The Unique King Kong Vs. Godzilla
And one ultimate reality is that within the unique 1962 movie, King Kong vs. Godzilla, there was no actual victor. Each titans fell into the water after which disappeared from sight. This was in all probability carried out to not upset American viewers who didn’t wish to see their homeboy lose, but in addition to not upset the Japanese viewers who didn’t wish to see Godzilla succumb to King Kong’s mighty fists.
However that is 2020, and American audiences received’t stand for one more cop-out like that. So that is extra a private reality, but when King Kong and Godzilla fall into the water once more, and that’s the tip of the film, then I’ll arise and boo till my voice is hoarse. As a result of I need a definitive conclusion this time, dammit!
And that’s the listing. What number of of those quick info did you already know? Pontificate within the feedback.
