7 Quick Things We Know About Godzilla Vs. Kong

Each characters will certainly be returning, which is fascinating because it signifies that this story is a direct follow-up to the occasions of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It has not been confirmed but although whether or not Vera Farmiga’s character might be returning in Godzilla Vs. Kong, which is sensible since (Spoiler alert), her character sacrificed herself within the final film. However flashbacks have been created within the medium of storytelling for a cause, so she might at all times probably make an look in Millie Bobby Brown’s character’s reminiscence. You by no means know.